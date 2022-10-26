10 of the best advent calendars for gin lovers

It's be-gin-ing to look a lot like Christmas...

Sure, Bailey's and eggnog are the classic Christmassy tipples, but you can always catch us with a G&T in our hands over the holidays.

And there's no better excuse to try a variety of classics and Christmas exclusives than a gin advent calendar.

That's right... 24 days of G&Ts. Sounds like heaven.

What came from the humble chocolate advent calendar has now morphed into something spectacular. We've got luxurious beauty calendars and even a whole host that your fella would love. Of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without a spot of gin, so here are the most spectacular advent calendars to make your 2022 Christmas totally gin-credible.