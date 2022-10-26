10 of the best advent calendars for gin lovers

It's be-gin-ing to look a lot like Christmas...
Sure, Bailey's and eggnog are the classic Christmassy tipples, but you can always catch us with a G&T in our hands over the holidays.
And there's no better excuse to try a variety of classics and Christmas exclusives than a gin advent calendar.
That's right... 24 days of G&Ts. Sounds like heaven.
What came from the humble chocolate advent calendar has now morphed into something spectacular. We've got luxurious beauty calendars and even a whole host that your fella would love. Of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without a spot of gin, so here are the most spectacular advent calendars to make your 2022 Christmas totally gin-credible.
SHOP: the best gin advent calendars 2022
If unusual and craft gins are your thing, this calendar from Drinks by the Dram won't disappoint. Containing 24 different, handmade 30ml wax-sealed drams from across the globe, there's a great mix from world-renowned distilleries and boutique producers.
Connoisseurs of the gin world will know that Fever Tree is superior when it comes to tonics, so selecting an advent calendar that's been perfectly crafted by experts is always going to be a good idea. Behind the 24 doors, you'll discover 12 50ml bottles of craft gin and 12 cans of delectable Fever Tree tonic.
Developed in collaboration with Phillip Schofield, who apparently loves a G&T, this calendar comes with 25 gin favourites, each paired with a tasting video from Schofe himself.
Drinks by the Dram and That Boutique-y Gin Company have teamed up once more to create this unique and surprisingly affordable gin advent calendar this Christmas, and we love it. Each day you'll find a 30ml wax-sealed gin behind the door - perfect for that end of the day G&T.
This comprehensive gin advent calendar covers some of the classic gin picks - Ophir, Bombay Sapphire, Gordons and more. It's one of the cheaper ones on the list too, so perfect if you're after a budget version of some of the more extensive gin calendars.
Unique and luxurious, this cracker-shaped calendar features 24 flavoured gins and gin liqueurs. Chosen by a tasting panel, you'll get variety and high quality. It's pricey, but it's worth it.
It includes Warner's Christmas Cake Gin and old favourites like Edinburgh Gin's Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur. Need we say anymore?
Would you rather go down the personalised route? This choice from MixPixie has a special touch as you can get your own Christmas note printed on the flavoured gin bottles. A great gift for your loved one.
Pink gin lovers, this one's for you. With all the best flavours of pink gin, this is stacked with 12 different options. It comes in a huge pink box for extra fun.
This calendar from Blue Tree contains some firm favourites as well as some new finds. Count your way down to Christmas with classic gins and funky flavours alike.