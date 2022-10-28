The best men’s advent calendars they’ll love

Christmas is very much on its way - and whilst we might not have got any shopping sorted or know where we’re going (for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day), we’re ready to grab an advent calendar and indulge on everything that December can bring.

One of the best parts of the festive season (other than seeing Nana sloshed on sherry) is the treats – endless treats, some savoury, some alcoholic and some (loads) of sweets. I mean come on, it's the only time of year it's acceptable to be eating chocolate before breakfast, and it’s all down to the gift that keeps on giving: advent calendars.

Even though we can never resist a classic chocolate advent calendar, we love something a little more thoughtful, whether that's alcohol, beauty or even Harry Potter themed advent calendars.

We love them, but the men in our lives are less pumped about a small square of chocolate at 7 am every day in December than we want them to be. Luckily, the world has realised this and started to make different types of advent calendars, full of different goodies that our husbands, boyfriends and brothers (of both the genetic and from-another-mother type) can get on board with.

Indulge in these before they sell out...

SHOP: The best advent calendars for men 2022

LEGO 75245 Star Wars Star Wars Advent Calendar View offer This calendar is the perfect gift for the young at heart. If a man in your life loves a good go with some Lego (who doesn't, really) then this calendar is a great option.

Myvegan Advent Calendar View offer Christmas has come early this year for all fitness lovers, packed with training essentials and our favourite tasty treats - you can finally give the gift of gains this festive season.

Electronic Sound Synthesizer Advent Calendar View offer How cool is this! This build your own electronic sound synthesizer is perfect for any music lovers, a fun alternative to chocolate or treats.

24 Reasons to Smile Teabag Edition Advent Calendar View offer Tea lovers, this one is for you. Twenty-four teas and tisanes in teabags await your discovery – ready to dance on your palate, sing to your senses and leave you with a little wisdom to contemplate.

Brew Dog Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2022 View offer Beer lovers will relish the chance to try 24 different beers in the run-up to Christmas, and Brew Dog is the king of craft beers.

24 Days of Hot Sauce Chilli Lovers Advent Calendar View offer One for the spice lover. This calendar comes with 24 pouches of hot sauce to test how tough he really is.

Personalised Retro Sweets Advent Calendar View offer Take the recipient back in time with this Retro Sweets Calendar. Full of delicious treats, it's the gift that truly keeps on giving!

Pork Crackling & Beer Advent Calendar View offer The calendar dreams are made of! This indulgent advent calendar features the amazing combo of pork crackling and beer, what's not to love?

Other advent calendars to check out:

There truly is something out there for everyone this year, see below for some of our top picks...

Beauty advent calendars: from Cult Beauty to Benefit, who doesn't want a new beauty product each day of December, tbh.

Gin advent calendars: here are the most spectacular gin advent calendars to make your 2020 Christmas totally gin-credible.

Jewellery advent calendars: from building your own charm bracelets to Harry Potter jewellery, there's a dazzling jewellery advent calendar for everyone.

