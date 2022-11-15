This jewellery advent calendar is just £28 on Amazon

From gin to cheese to ACTUAL SOCKS (genius, tbh), the advent calendar offerings this year are wild.

There is nothing, repeat NOTHING, that gets us more excited than 25 tiny gifts waiting behind little cardboard doors.

One advent calendar genre we're fully invested in is jewellery, but with some costing an eye-watering NINE GRAND we reckon we'll stick to Cadbury's thank you very much.

That was until we spotted a jewellery advent calendar on Amazon that is less than 30 quid and is so bloody cute.

©Photos: Amazon

The SIX Jewellery Advent Calendar contains 4 necklaces, 2 bracelets, 2 pairs of creoles, 3 pairs of pendants and 13 pairs of stud earrings, which will 'go with every outfit and can be combined with each other perfectly.'

Perfect for treating yourself or someone special in your life this Christmas season.

One reviewer wrote: "My 14-year-old daughter is really happy with the calendar. The jewellery is very beautiful, can be combined with each other and is truly timelessly beautiful. Rarely have I bought a calendar where you can really use the items almost 100% of the time."

SHOP: Amazon's epic jewellery advent calendar

CHECK OUT: More great jewellery advent calendars online

Jewellery advent calendars 1. 12 Days of Dazzle Gold Jewellery Keepsake Advent Calendar View offer Look forward to 12 fabulous days of jewellery surprises, made to last forever. You can thread different charms onto different chains and really make them your own. 2. Christmas Jewellery Luxe Advent Calendar View offer This advent calendar holds jewellery made from a wide variety of materials- like gold-plated, or polymer clay. There are earrings, rings, cuffs and necklaces to enjoy. 3. Jewellery Advent Calendar 2022 Created with Zircondia® Crystals View offer This calendar comes with Zircondia crystal accessories, containing a total of 24 different pieces of jewellery. We love that this calendar has rose gold pieces too.

Other advent calendars to check out:

There truly is something out there for everyone this year, see below for some of our top picks...

Beauty advent calendars: from Cult Beauty to Benefit, who doesn't want a new beauty product each day of December, tbh.

Gin advent calendars: here are the most spectacular gin advent calendars to make your 2020 Christmas totally gin-credible.