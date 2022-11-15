  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

This jewellery advent calendar is just £28 on Amazon

It's stunning 💎

Amazon Jewellery Advent calendar
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

From gin to cheese to ACTUAL SOCKS (genius, tbh), the advent calendar offerings this year are wild.

There is nothing, repeat NOTHING, that gets us more excited than 25 tiny gifts waiting behind little cardboard doors.

One advent calendar genre we're fully invested in is jewellery, but with some costing an eye-watering NINE GRAND we reckon we'll stick to Cadbury's thank you very much.

That was until we spotted a jewellery advent calendar on Amazon that is less than 30 quid and is so bloody cute.

Jewellery advent calendar just £25 on Amazon
©Photos: Amazon

The SIX Jewellery Advent Calendar contains 4 necklaces, 2 bracelets, 2 pairs of creoles, 3 pairs of pendants and 13 pairs of stud earrings, which will 'go with every outfit and can be combined with each other perfectly.'

Perfect for treating yourself or someone special in your life this Christmas season.

One reviewer wrote: "My 14-year-old daughter is really happy with the calendar. The jewellery is very beautiful, can be combined with each other and is truly timelessly beautiful. Rarely have I bought a calendar where you can really use the items almost 100% of the time."

SHOP: Amazon's epic jewellery advent calendar

SIX Women's Jewellery Advent Calendar

Best jewellery advent calendar to buy this winter
SIX Womens Jewellery Advent Calendar
Amazon

View offer

amazon

CHECK OUT: More great jewellery advent calendars online

Jewellery advent calendars

1. 12 Days of Dazzle Gold Jewellery Keepsake Advent Calendar

12 Days of Dazzle Gold Jewellery Keepsake Advent Calendar

View offer

Look forward to 12 fabulous days of jewellery surprises, made to last forever. You can thread different charms onto different chains and really make them your own.

2. Christmas Jewellery Luxe Advent Calendar

Christmas Jewellery Luxe Advent Calendar

View offer

This advent calendar holds jewellery made from a wide variety of materials- like gold-plated, or polymer clay. There are earrings, rings, cuffs and necklaces to enjoy.

3. Jewellery Advent Calendar 2022 Created with Zircondia® Crystals

Jewellery Advent Calendar 2022 Created with Zircondia® Crystals
Amazon

View offer

This calendar comes with Zircondia crystal accessories, containing a total of 24 different pieces of jewellery. We love that this calendar has rose gold pieces too.

Other advent calendars to check out:

There truly is something out there for everyone this year, see below for some of our top picks...

Beauty advent calendars: from Cult Beauty to Benefit, who doesn't want a new beauty product each day of December, tbh.

Gin advent calendars: here are the most spectacular gin advent calendars to make your 2020 Christmas totally gin-credible.

Men's advent calendars: From hot sauce to Marvel-themed, there is plenty of choice for the man (or woman) in your life.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Say So by Doja Cat