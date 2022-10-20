A Pringles advent calendar exists and we need it immediately

It might seem like we've reached the advent calendar saturation point. From beauty-packed options to gin calendars for booze lovers and not to mention classics like the Yankee Candle advent calendar, there is a whole tonne of alternative advent calendars that you can snap up for December now.

There's a new advent calendar in town that we're absolutely OBSESSED with and it's a PRINGLES advent calendar. PRINGLES.

In this snacktastic calendar are 24 40g packs of Pringles, one for each day in December leading up until Christmas. They've got all the classic flavours covered: original, salt and vinegar, Texas BBQ and soured cream.

The Pringles Advent Calendar (£39.99) means you'll get Pringley goodness for the whole of December - or you can even get a 12 Days of Christmas Pringle calendar (£19.99) if you don't want too many crisps (is there such a thing?). Reviews say the calendar is the "perfect alternative for crisps lovers" and tbh, we agree.

Chocolate is overrated anyway.

SHOP: The best Pringles Advent Calendars you'll want to buy tonight