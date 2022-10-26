The best wine advent calendars to get boozy every day of the week

These days, there's an advent calendar for pretty much anything. Beauty? Check. Sex toys? check. Wine? Triple check.

Wine advent calendars are just about the best invention we've ever heard of, and while we definitely didn't need another reason to get wine drunk on a work night, we're buzzing to get our hands on one of our own.

Apart from helping us get through those tough weeks, wine advent calendars are also great for trying out different types of wines that we wouldn't usually go for - a nice change from the usual £6 Tesco Merlot, eh?

So, it's time to start the Christmas countdown and get messy doing it. Here are the top wine advent calendars on the market, to help you end the year on a high. Take a look below.