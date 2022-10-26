The best wine advent calendars to get boozy every day of the week

These days, there's an advent calendar for pretty much anything. Beauty? Check. Sex toys? check. Wine? Triple check.
Wine advent calendars are just about the best invention we've ever heard of, and while we definitely didn't need another reason to get wine drunk on a work night, we're buzzing to get our hands on one of our own.
Apart from helping us get through those tough weeks, wine advent calendars are also great for trying out different types of wines that we wouldn't usually go for - a nice change from the usual £6 Tesco Merlot, eh?
So, it's time to start the Christmas countdown and get messy doing it. Here are the top wine advent calendars on the market, to help you end the year on a high. Take a look below.
SHOP: The best wine advent calendars
Get the girls round pronto - it's prosecco night. If you love a lil' fizz, then this advent calendar is made for you. It contains 24 fizz miniatures, and the free-standing wooden tree makes for a chic festive decoration that you can reuse. That's two birds with one stone - you're welcome.
This magical advent calendar is perfect for any wine lover. Featuring wines from all over the world, you'll thank us later for buying this one.
Another one for sparkling wine lovers, this advent calendar contains 12 wines including prosecco, cava, Italian sparkling rose and more. Go quick before this beaut sells out.
It's beginning to look a lot like wine-mas with this glorious wine advent calendar. From rich reds to crisp whites, explore over 24 delicious wines with bae or the gal pals.
This glorious wine advent calendar by Laithwaites is one you cannot miss. With its adorable festive design and mixture of red and sparkling wine, there will be no disappointments if this is the calendar you choose to count down the days until Christmas with.
Not your usual advent calendar, we're obsessed with the unique and quirky design on this one. This calendar includes a range of luxurious prosecco and Moscato, and would make a lush gift for your vino-loving mum or bestie.
Quevedo has partnered up with Vintage Wine and Port to produce this godly wine advent calendar perfect to treat yourself to this December.
Drink your way to Christmas with this fab selection of 24 wines. Everything about this advent calendar feels high-end, from the cute packaging to the delicious, premium wines that absolutely sleigh (sorry not sorry).