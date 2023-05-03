Birthday outfit ideas to help you celebrate your day in style

by Emma White |

Whether you’ve got big plans this year, or you’re keeping it low-key, looking fabulous is probably high up on your agenda. I mean, who doesn’t want to look and feel their best on their birthday?

Luckily we’ve got a tonne of outfit ideas that’ll guarantee you a whole host of compliments. From ensembles perfect for bottomless brunching or nights out, to more relaxed options for a chill dinner with friends and family. Don't worry we've got you covered babes.

Your birthday is the one day of the year it’s all about you, so embrace it with these fabulous birthday outfit ideas.

1) Sheer delight

Semi-see through fabrics were literally all over the catwalks and it's no surprise that our fave street stylers are rocking the sheer trend, hi Leonie. If you dare to bare, it's an ultra-glam and subtly sexy choice for a birthday night out. Introduce layers and coverage with an oversized blazer and knee-high boots.

2) Fabulous feathers

We're super happy that the fluffy Y2K trend is here to stay. Not only because we'd like to continue channeling our inner Elle Woods, but because feathers make an outfit instantly more fun. A feather trim dress, top or co-ord couldn't be more perfect for partying on your birthday.

3) Floral midi

We bang on about floral midi dress a lot, but for good reason hun! They're such a versatile wardrobe piece. Dress them up with heeled sandals or boots or keep it casual with trainers or flats... you get the picture. A bold bloom print is a beautiful choice for b-day and can cater for whatever celebrations you have planned.

4) Power puff

A puff sleeve is always a guaranteed way to bring a little drama - exactly the vibes we're after on our birthday. From puff sleeve minis to midis and maxis, the high street always has a wondrous offering of voluminous frocks for the picking. Keep your accessories to a minimum to let the big sleeves do the talking.

5) Cowgirl chic

If you haven't noticed the Western trend take-over, where you have been babes?! Great for festivals, birthdays (obvs) and brunching with the girls, a cowboy boot will add a fashion-forward edge to your look. A cute mini dress and cowboy boot combo is a super stylish birthday outfit idea. You can thank us later.

6) Colourful Co-ord

Trouser and shirt combos are hot news this season and can work for so many different occasions, including your b-day! They offer comfort and style in one, so it's a no-brainer really. We're all about getting a dose of dopamine dressing and what better time than your birthday? Turn heads in a bright and bold hue, like our girl Polly.

7) Disco diva

Fancy going all out this year? Sequins are your answer - they're not just for Christmas and New Year, ok! An embellished dress or co-ord screams birthday girl. Elevate with contrasting textures like Valeria by pairing your sparkly ensemble with gorge satin accessories.

8) Skirting around

Tailoring is always chic. Make it b-day ready by opting for a skirt suit. The playful two-piece delivers sophisticated and sexy vibes all at the same time (yes you can have both). We're taking inspiration from Eva and pairing with a simple white tank and matching black accessories.

9) 'Jeans and a nice top'

You can never go wrong with 'jeans and a nice top'. It's a failsafe for a reason. The smart-causal combo strikes the perfect balance between not wanting to go OTT, but not wanting to wear your sweats out to dinner. Look for a blouse or top with added interest, such as an off-the-shoulder or backless fit.