Spring jackets that will forever save your outfit, no matter the weather

by Harriet Davey |

Spring is here, and you know what that means? New fashion trends and outfit ideas to think about. But we all know the UK has unpredictable weather, so don’t ditch your cover-ups just yet – it’s all about being prepared for all forecasts with the help of the best spring jackets around.

If you’re not sure which style is for you, then you need to consider what you want to achieve from your look – want to elongate your frame? Keen to still show off your waist? Or, do you want a style that won’t make you feel swamped in fabric?

It’s time to find ‘the one’, and we’re here to help you discover the key spring/summer 2023 jacket trends that are already being worn by some of your favourite street style stars and celebrities. From Rochelle Humes backing the bomber jacket to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing us all how to style the blazer, this is how to wear this season’s must-have jackets right now.

Bomber jackets

The bomber is back! A key trend taking over this year, trust us, you won’t struggle to find styles all over the high street. For this one, you can either go for a) cropped/ more fitted bomber or b) and oversized style that’ll sit lower on your hips. If you want it to skim over your silhouette then we suggest the latter. But if you would prefer to highlight your waist then a cropped bomber will be your thing.

Rochelle Humes ticks off two trends in one by opting for a varsity longline style, whereas influencer Averi Camille gives some street style fashion inspiration by wearing a cropped iteration with a vest top and camouflage cargo pants – yep, they’re back too! No matter which team you choose, we guarantee you’ll wear a bomber jacket on heavy rotation from here on out.

The blazer

A style staple, everyone (and we mean everyone) should own at least one blazer. Why? Because they just so happen to go with absolutely every spring/summer outfit. If you’re going to be a wedding guest or attending a christening this year, a pastel and bright version will be the perfect addition to your dress. And if you’re off to a brunch then you can easily add a blazer to your nice top and jeans look.

When it comes to fit, opt for an oversized shape like model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with shorts or a mini skirt to balance out your frame. If you’re petite and don’t want to be swamped by fabric, then a more tailored, fitted style would be for you. And if you prefer to highlight your waist, take some outfit inspiration from street style star Ameena Roshae and belt at the waist over a slip skirt or dress. As one of the most versatile pieces you can own, you’ll wear the humble blazer with absolutely any ’fit.

Trench coat

There’s no doubt about it, a trench coat is a hero item to buy now and love forever. Classic, timeless and ready to wear with any outfit, it’s one of those jackets you can throw on no matter your plans.

If you want to create the illusion of a taller frame, opt for a midi (below the knee) or maxi floor-skimming style. And if you’re petite, a cropped version will help to avoid the swamping effect some floaty coats can have. It’s also important to think about the material – a more structured vinyl or leather (real or faux) iteration – worn by the likes of Love Islander Kaz Kamwi – will skim over your hips without clinging.

If you want to keep it classic, then a beige cotton style will be the go-to, and fashion influencer Leah Taylor shows how effortless it looks when worn with a tonal outfit in the form of a vest top and baggy jeans. Simple, yet so effective.