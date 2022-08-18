Love Island’s Adam Collard ‘attacked’ during date night with Paige Thorne

Love Island's Adam Collard, who made history as the first ever bombshell to return to the villa, four years after he first appeared in the villa, was reportedly attacked during a recent date night with his girlfriend Paige Thorne in his native Newcastle this week.

According to reports, the pair, who recently made their romance official, were enjoying a drink with pals at Market Shaker bar when a group of men approached Adam and started behaving "aggressively".

©ITV Pictures

An onlooker said that Paige and Adam were just enjoying a quiet night together and it's not known if the men already knew Adam. The police were not called to the incident.

They told The Sun, "It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige were just on a night, it wasn’t an official appearance or anything.

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all which was understandable. Then people started to rip his top off and it all kicked off.

“It’s no surprise he wanted to defend himself and was obviously looking out for Paige as well.

“They were just out a drink together with friends and they didn’t need that hassle."

A spokesman for Adam also told the publication, “Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began aggressively harassing them.

“Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam.

“Understandably, Adam and his friends were extremely shaken up by the situation and felt it was best to leave and we’re safely escorted by the security team outside. No further action has been taken.”

Neither Adam or Paige have yet to speak about the incident, but they did take to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of their time together on the outside world - including a trip to Paige's hometown of Swansea.

Adam, who starred in Love Island 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and former girlfriend Zara McDermott, recently batted away reports that he only went on the show for more fame, especially because he split from his ex-girlfriend Josie just months before heading to the villa.

Announcing that they are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend, he told Lorraine that the first moment they got together off camera he 'told' her she was now his girlfriend, "The only time where we got to sit on the sofa — it was only us for the first time — I was like 'Right, I need to ask you now because it's not for anyone's benefit, apart from mine and yours. I do really want you to be my girlfriend'. I didn't even ask her actually, I just told her. I just said 'Right, so this is a thing now, please'."