Ariana Grande hits back over ‘homewrecker’ label

Ariana Grande’s been facing the heat in recent months, but if her new single is anything to go by, she won’t be apologising anytime soon.

Dropping her first song since 2021, 30-year-old Ariana’s 'Yes, And?' has whipped listeners into a frenzy since its release, featuring defiant lyrics such as, “Your business is yours, and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?”

Some believe the song to be a clapback at the recent hate sent her way amid her romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, 31. The singer hit headlines last year when it was revealed she was dating the actor, just days after news broke of her split from husband Dalton Gomez, 28. The plot thickened when it emerged that Ethan had ended his marriage with high-school sweetheart Lilly, with whom he shares a one-year-old son.

And in the midst of the furore over Ari’s latest single, sources close to Lilly have publicly slammed the pop star’s “lack of remorse” as “utterly disrespectful”. “Ariana is dating a man who is still married,” the source said.

ethan and his wife in 2018 ©Getty Images: Mike Coppola/WireImage

“She is flaunting her relationship with a married man who has a one-year-old child at home, with his wife. Ariana has destroyed a marriage and she does not seem to care. She created art that basically says, ‘F*ck you, I don’t care what I did because I am happy’.”

Meanwhile, those close to the 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored' singer insisted the timing of the song was all one big coincidence, saying the single “does not address anyone specifically or any one specific instance”.

