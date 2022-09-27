Peltz Beckham feud: now Cruz gets involved

by heat staff |

It was a busy week for newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, who attended New York Fashion Week, enjoying the Vogue World show and Tom Ford’s event in New York City. But they still managed to find time for a couple of swipes in their ongoing feud with David and Victoria Beckham, making sure fans know the family is a long way from reaching a truce.

But it seems the former footballer and fashion designer have got a new ally in the form of their youngest son Cruz, who’s joined brother Romeo is making a few social media digs of their own.

Things kicked off again last week when actress Nicola, 27, shared a shot of her and Brooklyn, 23, walking hand-in-

hand (above). “When @brooklynpeltzbeckham takes my dad’s clothes,” she wrote, with Brooklyn resharing it later. Comments pointed out how it was always about the heiress’ mum and dad these days, with one fan writing, “I only see Brooklyn in pics with Nicola’s dad or grandmother, but not with his family.”

Another added, “Brooklyn left his own family… he already forgot where he came from, so sad.” A third said, “If your dad was mine, I’d be so proud to call him Dad.” It also caught the attention of Cruz, 17, who showed his support for Brand Beckham with a post that read, “@davidbeckham has the best clothes, so I always steal them.”

Cruz’s jibe also followed a pointed post from 20-year-old Romeo, who shared a throwback pic from Brooklyn’s wedding with the groom walking alongside the rest of the Beckham men and the caption, “Nothing more important than family.” Victoria replied with a series of heart emojis, later sharing photos from the new issue of British Vogue – but not from the three magazines Nicola is currently on the cover of – Wonderland, and Grazia USA and Vogue Hong Kong.

It’s the latest twist in a tense few months for the usually tight-knit Beckhams. As heat has reported, things have been awkward since the young couple’s April wedding, when rumours blew up about Nicola refusing to wear a wedding dress designed by her MIL.

In the Grazia USA interview, Nicola opened up about the drama, saying. “ [ Me and Victoria ] connected to start designing a dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mum and said her atelier couldn’t make it. I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created.” And while Nicola insisted her in-laws were “great”, Brooklyn admitted that his wife is now his priority.