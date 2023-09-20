Britney Spears: ‘Sam Asghari’s not getting my money’

They split last month after one year of marriage, and it hasn’t taken long for things to get ugly between Britney Spears and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari – with the star determined not to give into demands for a slice of her fortune.

But while heartbroken Britney, 41, has been putting on a brave face – partying in Mexico and posting her trademark dancing videos to Insta – insiders tell heat she is burying her head in the sand when it comes to her separation from Sam, leaving the 29-year-old wannabe actor frustrated.

“Britney is still in denial over what’s happened,” an insider tells heat.

“She’s binned Sam’s belongings and photos of them and changes the subject when his name is brought up. She’s still cut up by the way in which he ended things – she was blindsided. And, then, when it sunk in that he’d been plotting his exit for months, she was furious, so it’s satisfying letting him dangle when it comes to divorce negotiations – she believes his demands paint him as the money grabber he was all along. It’s also an ego boost for her to show she’s not sitting around pining for him.”

Britney and Sam in July 2022 ©Getty

Sam is said to be trying to renegotiate their iron-clad prenup agreement, as the marriage didn’t last long enough for him to get his hands on any of her estimated £50million fortune. According to US Weekly, Sam had been set to receive “$1 million (£80K) per every two years” of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million (£8 million) after 15 years. He also allegedly waived any claims to Britney’s music rights, and isn’t listed on the deeds of their shared home in California.

But this hasn’t stopped the former model – who was with Britney for seven years – from trying to squeeze money out of her. His lawyer Neal Hersh said, “[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

Sam Asghari ©Getty

Our source says, “Brit’s unwilling to renegotiate the prenup – but Sam and his lawyers feel it’s her moral and legal responsibility to do the right thing. He’s not looking to hold her to ransom, he wants closure, and being dismissed by her lawyers is insulting.”

The insider adds, “Sam spent years with Britney and knows everything, so it’s not in her best interests to ignore him. He doesn’t have the money to fund a lengthy divorce battle, but he’s determined to get what he feels is fair.”