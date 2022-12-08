Cheryl: a baby at 40?

by heat staff |

While most people are quite happy to see the back of this year, one person who’s not looking forward to 2023’s impending arrival is Cheryl.

A source tells heat that the star is feeling worried about turning 40 next summer, and fears time is running out for her to make a decision about a second baby.

“As excited as she is for the fun-filled Christmas with son Bear, there’s also a sense of trepidation about the coming year for Cheryl. When the clock hits 2023, she’s not sure she’s going to be in a celebratory mood,” our source says, adding, “Cheryl’s been overwhelmed with a sense of trying to do something more fulfilling with her life, particularly after the death of Sarah Harding last year, which has really made her re-evaluate everything.”

For the Fight For This Love singer, 39, nothing would be more fulfilling than giving five-year-old Bear – who she welcomed in 2017, with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, 29 – a sibling. But with the star still single, the topic of motherhood is tough.

“She knows she’s potentially running out of time and she’s struggling with the idea that another baby may not be in her future,” says the source. “She doesn’t want to hit 40 and feel like her life is on pause, but the baby issue is not so easy to fix.”

Back in 2020, Cheryl – who once said she’d like “four or five children” – opened up about her search for a sperm donor, admitting, “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, I would wait for somebody I felt was right.” But our source now says something is stopping her from going down this route, “She knows she could have another baby, but it’s so not how she imagined her family to be.”

And despite recent rumours, it seems there’s no chance of the singer rekindling her romance with Liam, let alone welcoming another child with him. The source says, “She never thought she would be doing this alone, but she’s given up on Liam. She is always going to try and support him, so Bear has the best dad, but she’s had it with all the girls and the partying.”

But with potential sperm donors still on speed dial, our source says 2023 could be the year Cheryl becomes a mum of two, saying, “She might decide to go for it.”