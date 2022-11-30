Coco Lodge reveals which Love Islanders she’s still friends with and WTF?

by Hannah Mellin and Emily Vierke |

Cheyanne Kerr and Coco Lodge featured on the most recent episode of the Sex, Lies & DM Slides podcast to chat to hosts Anastasia Kingsnorth and Saffron Barker about all things Love Island, and, goodness, Coco did not hold back.

Both Cheyanne and Coco starred on season eight of the ITV2 dating show, entering the villa as Casa Amor bombshells, and are still pals - but Coco admitted that she no longer speaks to any of the other Islanders.

Coco chatted to Anastasia and Saffron and told them, “I’m only going to associate myself with people who are genuine and who I could see myself being friends with in five years’ time which is why I’m still friends with [ Cheyanne ] and, like, one other.”

"Really?" Anastasia quizzed, "Do you not speak to anybody else? Wow."

Coco was nonchalant and admitted, "If I see them I’ll be like, 'you all right?' But I’m not – I can’t fake it for the clout or whatever."

Cheyanne, on the other hand, revealed that she's still friends with some of the other cast members and they even have a group chat, which Coco hilariously left.

She said, "I am still in a group chat with quite a lot of the Islanders. You left it didn’t ya?"

The pals seemed to have rather different experiences on the TV show but Cheyanne was most known for the drama around Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne.

Despite getting to know Cheyanne – and sharing several under the sheets snogs – Jacques decided to stick to his coupling with Paige, leaving the blonde bombshell (and many viewers) gobsmacked.

But although she was left disappointed after not being picked to re-couple and join the main villa, it seems Cheyanne’s family, who were running her Instagram account during her time on the show, were thrilled that she didn’t couple up with Jacques.

Shortly after the recoupling, Cheyanne’s account posted a picture of her sipping on a glass of fizzwith the caption, “Cheyanne knowing she got a free holiday to Mallorca and dodged a HUGE bullet all within the space of 3 days 🥂.”

Her followers continued the shade in the comments section with one adding, “Lucky escape, get a man with clean underwear 😂,” referring to THAT photo of Jacques doing the rounds on social media.

“Handled with class👏🙌,” commented another, while a third wrote, “My baby really dodged a bullet! 👏❤️.”

And if we spotted all those cheeky likes, you just know that Love Island producers have too...

How old is Cheyanne Kerr?

She's 23.

Where is Cheyanne Kerr from?

Cheyanne is a proud Northerner and is from Barnsley.

What did Cheyanne Kerr do before Love Island?

She's cabin crew and travels the world.

Why did Cheyanne Kerr head to Love Island?

Prior to heading into the villa, Cheyanne told ITV, "I have been in a relationship for the past three years so now I feel like I am at a time and age where I want to explore. I am also someone who likes to share my experiences with other people through travelling. I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone."

Who is Cheyanne Kerr's type on paper?

She's got her eyes on Jay and Davide (because she's Italian, too), but "really likes Andrew", saying, "He’s the one my mum likes, she says: ‘Please go for Andrew, he’s so cute!’ He seems so genuine and sweet. All three of them I think are genuinely looking for something long term and I am too."

Does Cheyanne have Instagram?

Of course she does, and we kinda understand why Davide and Andrew are all up in her likes. Follow her over on @cheyannekerr _

