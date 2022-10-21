Coleen Rooney’s fury as Rebekah Vardy publicly slams her marriage

by heat staff |

After her humiliating – and very expensive – court loss against Coleen Rooney, you'd think Rebekah Vardy would be trying her best to keep a low profile. But you’d be wrong, as it seems the 40-year-old WAG is incapable of keeping quiet.

Just days after taking to Instagram to challenge Coleen to donate to charity the legal fees that Becky has been ordered to pay (Becky must reportedly shell out up to £1.5million of her rival’s legal costs as well as a reported £2m of her own), she’s now gone a step further by agreeing with a statement on social media questioning the state of Coleen's marriage to Wayne and saying she had "no morals".

When mum-of-five Becky posted a loved-up picture of her and husband Jamie, one of her followers said, "Rise above em – the woman has no morals anyway as she's quite happy to put up with a guy whose [ sic ] messed her about over and over – awful lesson to the children girls and boys – says a lot about her character," to which Becky replied, "Very true."

The follower went on to imply that Coleen, 36, only stayed with Wayne for the lifestyle and that she let him to treat her terribly, whereas Becky and Jamie have a genuine relationship. Becky also liked other negative comments about Coleen – and now, we’re told, Coleen has had enough.

“This just proves to Coleen that she was right about Becky – she seems to have some weird obsession with her,” our source says.

“Coleen has remained silent since the legal fees ruling and just wants to move on, but it seems Becky is incapable of that. But talking about the state of her marriage is a low blow, and Coleen is furious. She has publicly admitted to having issues with Wayne and has been honest about why she stayed with him. Her marriage has nothing to do with Becky and she just wants her to shut up.”

Throughout their 20-year relationship, Wayne and Coleen – who have four sons, Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and four-year-old Cass – have endured many ups downs including Wayne cheating on multiple occasions and him getting arrested. During a TV interview earlier this year, Coleen explained that she has stood by Wayne partly to keep the family unit together, but also because they still love each other.

“Coleen owes nobody any answers about her marriage, especially Becky,” we’re told. “Yes, people may judge her for staying with Wayne, but she doesn’t make out that he’s an angel and has been very honest about it. She can’t understand why it’s any of Becky’s concern.”

