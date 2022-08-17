Rebekah Vardy advertises for job on Instagram

It can be hard to find loyalty, especially if you’ve just been slammed in court in the most iconic case of the year, and it seems that Rebekah Vardy has recently discovered that.

The WAG, 40, took to her Instagram stories to request a full-time nanny for her five children (Sofia, six, Finlay, four, and Olivia, one, who she shares with Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy, 35, and Megan, 17 and Taylor, 11, from two previous relationships).

The post read, “Full Time Nanny needed… must have a current CV and up to date DBS/CRB further info available via DM.”

Clearly Becky already has her hands full with five kids, but she’s also opened up about her mental health struggles since Coleen Rooney’s now infamous tweet surfaced that accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her personal life to the press.

Becky spoke out about being hospitalised multiple times in an interview with TalkTV saying, “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD - I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares. I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet, but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”

It could also be that Rebekah is expecting her diary to fill up pretty quickly as it’s rumoured that both her and Coleen, 36, will be making some big money deals through interviews, tell-all books and maybe even a TV series or movie (our money’s on Michelle Ryan playing Becky and Jodie Comer for Coleen!)