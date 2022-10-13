What to expect from Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

by Millie Payne |

Come on, admit it, you are gagging to know what went down inside the courtroom between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy when the Wagatha Christie case finally went to trial earlier this year. And now, thanks to Channel 4 you can, as the network is recreating the infamous events for a two-part film, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

And while we can only shed a very vague light on the release date being later this year, heat can fill you in on the cast and what to expect from the upcoming war of WAGs recreation.

Who is playing Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

Best known for her role as skinhead gang member Kelly Jenkins in This is England, Chanel Cresswell is stepping into the shoes of victorious Coleen. The 32-year-old actor has also starred in supermarket sitcom Trollied.

Hogwarts meet the courtroom. Our next cast member is trading spells for a huge defeat as she prepares to play Rebekah, 40. Natalia Tena, 37, starred as half-blood witch Nymphadora Tonks in Harry Potter and played wildling Osha in Game of Thrones.

Who is playing their husbands, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy?

Football ace Wayne, 36, will be taken on by Dion Lloyd, who has appeared in titles such as Bridgend and Lan a Lawr.

Not much is known about Marci Nagyszokolyai, but he will be playing the role of Leicester City footballer Jamie, 35.

Who is playing the barristers?

Award-winning actor Michael Sheen has taken on the role of Coleen’s barrister, David Sherborne. The 53 year old knows a thing or two about playing real-life figures, as he has acted as Tony Blair in two separate credentials (The Deal and The Queen) and Chris Tarrant in ITV’s Quiz.

Becky’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson will be represented by Simon Coury. He is arguably best known for his role in The Professor and the Madman and has also had small appearances in soaps.

Rebekah Vardy will be played by Natalia Tena ©Getty

What can we expect?

The Wagatha Christie debacle dates back to 2019, when Coleen accused Becky of selling stories about her to the press. Becky has always denied the claims and announced in June 2020 that she was suing Coleen for defamation. The trial commenced on 10 May this year and concluded 9 days later. In July, it was ruled that Coleen’s allegation was ‘substantially true’, with it recently announced that Becky would have to pay 90 per cent of her rival’s legal fees, meaning she owes her up to £1.5million.

Lucky for us, the two-part film has been created from the court transcripts, with Channel 4 promising to capture the “high drama and high stakes High Court defamation case that followed”.

The network added that the case, “had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight where, much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.”

Coleen Rooney will be played by Chanel Cresswell ©Getty

What other recreations are in the works?

In August, Disney+ confirmed it was creating a three-part documentary series about the infamous case, with ‘exclusive access’ to Coleen Rooney.

It has also been reported that the BBC is working on its own documentary, created by Curious Films.