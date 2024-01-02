The Beckhams’ beach vow renewal

It’s set to be a year like no other for Brand Beckham, and Victoria is ready to soak up every second… and maybe even whip out her wedding dress again.

There’s a never-ending list of celebrations for the brood in 2024, with anniversaries and birthdays galore. And in true Posh-and-Becks style, we’re told that Victoria, 49, and David, 48, are sparing no expense when it comes to making this year one they will never forget.

Our insider reveals, “This was always going to be a big year for the Beckhams. As well as Victoria’s 50th birthday in April, they have Brooklyn’s 25th birthday in March, their 25th wedding anniversary in July, and Harper’s 13th birthday just a few days later. On top of that, it’ll be 30 years since the Spice Girls formed, and Vic knows the girls will want to do something to mark the occasion.”

2024 is set to be a big year for the Beckhams ©Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

First on the calendar will be Victoria’s birthday, and while another year around the sun might have left the old Posh cringing, we’re told she has new plans to go all-out. “Although she had been dreading turning 50 for a while, Vic is now fully embracing it. She’s planning a big party, and then she also wants a family holiday and a weekend away with David,” says our insider.

Posh’s marriage to football star David is one of her proudest achievements. In their Netflix documentary Beckham, Vic opened up about overcoming some of the “hardest periods, [where] the world was against us”, before David branded her his “best friend”. And now, getting ready to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, we’re told Posh wants to walk down the aisle yet again – but this time without the wacky wedding attire.

“They both feel that 25 years of marriage is something to feel proud of, especially in this industry, and they want to mark it in style,” says our source. “So, they’ve talked about renewing their vows.”

The couple hit headlines for their extravagant wedding in 1999. A true ode to the superstar couple, the original big day included some dazzling co-ordinated ensembles and interestingly posed wedding pics. However, Victoria and David opted for a more low-key affair when they secretly renewed their vows in 2006, choosing to do it “with about six people there, in our house”.

Now, our insider reveals, “They sometimes can’t believe it’s been 25 years since their castle wedding, and while that was everything they dreamed of, there are things they wouldn’t do again – like matching purple outfits and thrones. Victoria has joked that they need to rectify that. Their first vow renewal was a very intimate ceremony, but this time it would be much bigger. They like the idea of a beach renewal.”

And it isn’t only Victoria’s big days coming up. Mum to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12, our source says proud parent Vic already has her party-planning hat on.

“They’ll make a fuss of Brooklyn turning 25, and there’ll be huge celebrations when Harper turns 13,” our insider tells us. “Neither Victoria or David can believe their little girl will be a teenager, and they are feeling emotional about the fact she’s no longer a baby. She’ll always be their little princess and no expense will be spared for her birthday.”

They add, “After everything that happened last year, Vic really feels like 2024 could be their biggest year yet. They’ve won so many more fans since their Netflix documentary aired, and whereas a few years ago it was openly mocked, her marriage and family are now seen as something to look up to. Victoria has never felt this content, both in her personal and professional life, and she can’t wait to celebrate it all.”