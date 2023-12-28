Victoria Beckham: ‘Harper will make us billions’

She's been living the dream for years – sitting front row next to Anna Wintour at fashion shows since the age of two, and mingling with the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Now, all of Harper Beckham's celebrity training could be coming to fruition as mum Victoria looks to the 12 year old's future.

<meta charset="utf-8">Harper has been sitting on the front row next to Anna Wintour at fashion shows since the age of two ©(Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry)

According to insiders, Victoria, 49, has big plans for her daughter to eventually take the reins of her fashion and beauty businesses. The beauty brand alone is reportedly worth $100million, and has been a huge success since its launch four years ago, with plans in place for it to rake in billions just like Kylie Jenner's line.

"Vic turns 50 soon and she's in a really good place. She finally feels like she can hold her head up high and enjoy the fruits of her hard work," an insider tells heat. "She has big plans – her dream would be to step aside in a few years, and let Harper take her place in the spotlight. For Victoria, there's definitely a sense that her days of being the 'face' of the Beckham brand are coming to an end. She's always been very commercially astute and she understands that the future lies with her daughter."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham ©(Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

And with Harper's 13th birthday in July – the minimum legal age for an Instagram account – we may finally see that #HarperSeven turn into a real-life social media star under the guidance of her business-savvy mum. "Harper is excited to finally allowed to be on social media, but Victoria is obviously very protective of her and wants to take it slowly," our source says. "Her Instagram debut won't be any huge push and will be very tightly controlled, but Vic has been moulding her into a mini-me fashionista since was very young."

Harper has often been seen on her mum and dad David's Instagram feeds showing off her make-up skills or posing in her mum's fashion line. Earlier this year, David even shared a video of Harper doing his make-up before they headed to a Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris. "Harper goes with Victoria to all these famous designers and ateliers, and even spends time in the studio with Vic's team after school, helping choose colours and doing the catwalk shows," our insider says. "Victoria wanted her girl to grow up with fashion in her veins, and a contact book full of big names."

Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham ©(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

So, while Harper may be the baby of the family after brothers Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, we're told she's more than prepared for the prospect of following in her mum's footsteps. "Vic and Harper have been quietly working on a project for Victoria Beckham Beauty," our source reveals. "At 12, most girls would be crafting at home or making bracelets, but Harper comes home from school and plans out what her range is going to be. Of course, Vic puts her wellbeing and studies first, but she loves sharing this passion with her little girl."

We're told the goal, as far as Victoria is concerned, is for Harper to become an influencer in the tween and teen luxury market, because she believes it's ripe for growth. “The team can see such a huge opportunity there, especially as most young teens have phones and loaded bank cards with their pocket money, so are buying straight from social media,” our insider explains. “Harper’s been brought up with the ideals of good manners, working hard in school, and being kind to people, so she’s just a really lovely, grounded girl. That combined with the fact she’s so well known – and is out there meeting all these celebrities and big fashion names – means she has so much appeal.”

The source adds, “Harper is someone who other girls want to be like. She’s living the teenage dream.”