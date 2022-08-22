Inside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s 28th birthday full of surprises

by heat staff |

Davide Sanclimenti has raised the boyfriend bar unequivocally after pulling out all of the stops to ensure Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s 28th birthday was one to remember.

The Love Island winners flooded Instagram with birthday content over the weekend and we believe that crowning Davide, 27, as the king of surprises is completely justified.

It all started on Saturday when the Italian stallion shocked Ekin-Su by turning up at her hotel door after they had spent a short time apart in their hometowns - Manchester and Essex respectively.

Wasting no time kickstarting the fun-filled birthday celebrations, the power couple headed to Luxx Club in Mayfair to see in Ekin-Su’s special day – but not before Davide presented her with an impressive red and white frosted birthday cake.

Capturing the birthday girl living it up with her friends, a smitten Davide wrote, “happy birthday my queen”, before calling her his “everything” alongside a cosy snap.

Unbeknownst to Ekin-Su, more surprises were coming her way on Sunday. After sightseeing in the capital, the couple returned to the hotel room, where the ultimate present was awaiting her.

“She thought I didn’t get her anything,” Davide wrote, as he panned the camera to show the extent of his efforts – Ekin-Su’s name in life-size, lit-up letters, balloons, two more cakes, photographs of them together and… her beloved yellow beanbag.

Showing her appreciation, Ekin-Su captioned a gorgeous Instagram album, “I have the best boyfriend in the world 🌎. Came in to the room completely oblivious that my man surprised me… I just can’t 🥺He even made sure my yellow bean bag was here…. Thank you so much @davidesancli”.