OMG Ferne McCann’s having twins 👶👶

Ferne McCann already seems to have got her fairy-tale ending after meeting the man of her dreams – estate agent Lorri Haines. And now pals say that the 32-year-old former TOWIE star – who began dating Lorri, 31, in January, getting engaged in July – is calling on a higher power in the hope of becoming pregnant – with twins!

"She’s been meditating and manifesting for it to happen"

An insider tells heat that Ferne is more than ready to add to her family. "Ferne is really keen to have more kids, but she'd love to have twins to avoid having multiple pregnancies. She’s feeling broody but, at the same time, she can only imagine herself going through with one more pregnancy. She’s been meditating and manifesting for it to happen while also looking into fertility treatments that can boost your chances of having twins."

Ferne is already mum to four-year-old daughter Sunday from her relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins, while Lorri has a son from a previous relationship. Fans saw Lorri reassuring Ferne about her daughter on her reality show First Time Mum, saying, “I always knew that you two come as one – you’re a package. It’s not Ferne without Sunday. I’ve got a child as well, I know the dynamics."

The couple can't wait to add to their blended family

Now, we're told, the pair can’t wait to add to their blended family. “Ferne loves her mind, so she’s putting all the feelers out there to Ferne and Sunday with Lorri and hisson the idea of having two babies, a girl and a boy,” our insider says. “She thinks it would be the perfect way to start her new life with Lorri. She loves being a mum and, although she can’t wait to marry Lorri, she’d rather get pregnant first. She’s very much a believer in making things happen with her mind, so she's putting all the feelers out there to the universe to make her dreams come true.”

"I’m very, very into my angels and just looking to that higher power and connecting to it"

Ferne has been open about her spirituality in the past. After splitting with Jack Padgett – who she dated for a few months in 2020 before he ended the relationship due to Ferne not being “on brand” enough for him – she revealed, “I’ve had an epiphany. This higher power that I’ve been meditating and communicating with and praying to is God. And I think it’s your interpretation of that higher power. I’m very, very into my angels and just looking to that higher power and connecting to it.”

