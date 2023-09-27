Has Adele secretly got married again?

She’s usually a private person, but Adele has been happy to share her love for boyfriend Rich Paul in interviews and on social media.

Now, it seems she may have let slip some huge news about their relationship after referring to the sports agent as her “husband” during a recent gig.

The singer denied rumours of an engagement last year, despite wearing a ring on that finger, claiming, “I just love high-end jewellery,” but fans are now convinced that she may have secretly got married.

While chatting with fans at one of her Weekends With Adele shows as part of her Las Vegas residency, which kicked off last November, the Easy On Me hitmaker, 35, seemed to suggest that she had married Rich, 41, after two years of dating. When proposed to by a female fan in the audience, Adele responded, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

Long-term fans of the singer may remember her referring to her previous partner as her “husband” before we knew anything about a wedding. But that still doesn’t quite clear things up for us. In February 2017, fans concluded that Adele had secretly tied the knot with charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, 49 – father to her son Angelo, 11 – after she referred to him as “my husband” during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

The next month, she seemed to confirm the news during a gig in Australia, during which she said, “I’m married now”. In 2021, however, during an interview with Vogue, Adele admitted that the pair hadn’t actually married until 2018, joking, “I always called him my husband, because we had a kid together. [The press] know nothing! They don’t know my son’s name, my son’s birthday. I’ve got the upper hand on everything. I love it.”

So, whether Adele and Rich are officially married remains unclear. Adele could, of course, be double bluffing us (we wouldn’t put it past her), but the pair are still clearly going strong. In fact, last month Adele opened up about her desire to become a mum again, and have a sibling for her son and Rich’s three kids, Reonna, Richie and Zane, from previous relationships. When asked for name suggestions by a pregnant fan during a show, Adele, 35, admitted, “I’ve actually been writing lists. So, every time I see a name that I like, I write it in my phone.”

We should have known the woman who makes us wait anywhere between two and ten years for an album would keep us guessing when it comes to her love life, as well.

