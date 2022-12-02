Is Jack Grealish set to propose to Sasha Attwood this Christmas?

by heat staff |

Jack Grealish is currently making his mark at the World Cup in Qatar, but it seems he may have even more to celebrate this winter, as a source tells heat he could be ready to propose to childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood.

Apparently, the model and influencer is desperate to take the next step with Jack, 27, with her friends telling us, “Sasha is head over heels in love with Jack. She is having the time of her life supporting him in Qatar. She’s gone there with Jack’s family, as well as all the other WAGs, and it feels like a really big moment in their relationship. They moved in together recently, which was a massive step and has made Sasha feel a lot more settled.”

Sasha could soon become Mrs Grealish ©Getty

It seems Sasha, also 27, might not have long to wait for her dreams to come true.

“As far as Sasha is concerned, Jack is the person she wants to marry and start a family with,” we’re told. “That can’t come soon enough, and Sasha thinks Jack would be an amazing dad. No one would be the least bit surprised if they get engaged at Christmas.”

Will Jack pop the question to Sasha this Christmas? ©Getty

Things haven’t always been smooth sailing for the couple as the Manchester City star has been romantically linked to multiple women, including Emily Atack and Love Island’s Amber Gill, while supposedly still with Sasha. But despite the ups-and-downs, Sasha is convinced her childhood sweetheart Jack is The One.

Our insider reveals, “It’s not always easy for Sasha. She knows Jack is a pin-up and wherever he goes, he gets girls throwing themselves at him. He also spends a lot of time away playing football, but Sasha has become used to that. Sasha and Jack are rock solid and have never been happier than they are right now. The fact they’ve grown up together and fell in love long before Jack became famous is why their relationship is so strong.”

Jack recently warmed fans’ hearts after his goal celebration dance was revealed to be a tribute to Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher, who has cerebral palsy and wrote to Jack earlier this year, referencing the star’s close bond with his sister, Holly, who also has the condition. Jack even FaceTimed Finlay the day after England’s winning match against Iran.

“Sasha is just so proud of what Jack is doing in Qatar,” our source shares. “Like everyone else her heart melted when he scored against Iran, then dedicated his goal to a little boy with the same condition as Holly, whom both he and Sasha adore. Sasha and the rest of Jack’s family are loving watching him live out his dream by playing in a World Cup.”

