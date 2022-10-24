Emily Atack sets up TASTY date two weeks after Big Brother star split

Emily, 32, was spotted on a date with Big Brother 8 star and our ultimate throwback crush Liam McGough – who made his TV debut back in 2007 alongside Brian Belo – this summer. Coming in third place on the Channel 4 show, 37-year-old Liam capitalised on that sweet, sweet TV fame with nightclub appearances, before opening up his own business as a tree surgeon.

However, the pair are now said to have split following a whirlwind romance and Emily is already moving on.

If you watch Sunday Brunch in bed hanging out your arsehole like most good human beings, then you'll know that Emily appeared on the latest edition of the show, during which she playfully flirted with a Sunday Brunch staff member live on air.

After Channel 4 employee Ben heroically saved the day when host Simon Rimmer had trouble starting his food processor, Emily asked him, "Can I have your phone number?"

We're thrilled she's putting herself out there during her grieving period, but we can't help but mourn the ultimate British telly power couple that could've been.

©getty images

A source recently revealed details about Emily and Liam's break-up to The Sun, "Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but sadly have decided to separate.

"They kept their relationship private for a while and only went public when the news broke that they were together.

"Sadly, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways a few days ago, but it's all very amicable."

Emily Atack is no joke one of our favourite human beings, so we're keeping everything crossed for her and handy man Ben and the inevitable rival Sunday morning breakfast show they'll nab as their stars begin to soar together.

Back in July, Emily and Liam went for a swanky meal at a posh London restaurant, before giggling like teens as they grabbed a taxi home together. At the time, pals close to the star told the same publication that whilst the pair had only been dating a short time, Inbetweeners actress Emily was “very keen” to take their relationship even further.

Emily never fails to make us all jel when it comes to her rumoured boyfs. She was recently linked to England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish after the pair reportedly enjoyed some secret dates, as well as comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh. Imagine the jokes those two cracked at the dinner table.

WATCH: Emily Atack On Banishing Airbrushed Pics 🙌🏽