Jennifer Aniston’s fury at A-list love rival

She may be one of the most successful women in Hollywood, but Jennifer Aniston is still left pondering the age-old question: Can you ever really be friends with an ex?

It’s been well-documented that Jen, 54, has remained close with her ex-husband Justin Theroux despite splitting in 2018, with the pair spotted going for dinner earlier this year, but sources claim that the Friends actress has been struggling with his rumoured new relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. After Emily, 32, was photographed looking cosy with Justin, 52, at the US Open, sources reveal that Jen isn’t pleased by their potential budding romance.

em and justin have been hanging out ©Getty Images: Gotham/GC Images

“Jen sees what the initial attraction to Emily is – she’s hot, and she’s not necessarily looking for a long-term commitment – but Jen doesn’t want Justin mixed up with her,” says our insider.

“She’s not inviting any comparisons to the whole Angelina and Brad thing, but anyone can see the similarities. Emily is every woman’s worst nightmare, just like Angelina was. Jen is so grateful for her friendship with Justin and hopes she can convince him to walk away without sounding like a jealous ex.

jen and justin together ©Getty Images: Lacroix/WireImage

“Justin has been known to date younger models and Emily fits the type perfectly. Jen doesn’t consider this meddling, but helping a friend. Also, Emily’s the opposite of Jen, and that bugs her, too. Jen can put on the sexy outfits and even wear next to nothing for shoots, but she’ll still be known as the girl-next-door.”

There’s also the added awkwardness that prior to the viral video of Emily getting hot and heavy with Harry Styles in a car park earlier this year, rumours had swirled that Jen was keen to get to know the singer, 29, who famously has a penchant for older women.

Our insider says, “Justin and Emily hit a nerve because Emily swooped in on Harry just as he and Jen were growing closer. They were flirting and planning to meet up before he hooked up with Emily and ghosted Jen.

“She’s not going to admit that to Justin, so she’s just playing it off like she’s warning him about getting used for his fame, but truth is this is personal for Jen.”