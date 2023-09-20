Single Jennifer Lopez: her new life without Ben

They’ve been plagued by rumours their marriage is on the rocks for months. But now it seems Jennifer Lopez has found the secret to making her relationship with hubby Ben Affleck work – partying without him in another city!

The actress and singer, 54, had the time of her life at New York Fashion Week earlier this month – leaving her Gone Girl star husband, 51, in charge of their five shared children back home in Los Angeles.

An insider tells heat, “Jen has stopped acting so needy and started to enjoy the space they have had lately. It’s opened her eyes to how much fun she can have without Ben – especially as he can be such an awkward bore at these events. She’ll spend time with him soon enough, but catching up with her family and fashion friends on the east coast has been a breath of fresh air.”

LOLs with Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour ©Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

The source continues, “These are the people who Ben would roll his eyes at and cross the street to avoid, but Jen loves sipping cocktails with the fash-pack without worrying that [recovering alcoholic] Ben will disapprove or be tempted. It’s done them the world of good and she’s not missed him one little bit!”

After rekindling their romance in 2021, Ben and J-Lo – who were engaged in the early noughties before dramatically calling off their wedding – tied the knot in Las Vegas in July last year. They then had a second £320K wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate in front of guests, including their children – Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Samuel (who Ben shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner), and 15-year-old twins Max and Emme from J-Lo’s marriage to Marc Anthony.

Ben is said to hate red-carpet events ©shutterstock_editorial_13846933lh_.jpg

But since their happy day, the couple have battled split rumours, and have been spotted rowing in their car, and even on the red carpet before a movie premiere, with insiders saying Ben has quickly become fed up of his wife dragging him into her Hollywood lifestyle.

Our insider says, “It’s been a long time since Jen got to kick back and enjoy a solo night out and, in hindsight, she sees that it was something she was seriously lacking in her life for way too long. She’s not a person who enjoys being a full-time housewife – which, ironically, is the life Ben left behind when he divorced Jennifer. He’d moan back then that he craved excitement and spontaneity – which is what he gets now – but he can’t seem to handle it.”