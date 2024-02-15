Justin Timberlake’s plans to do a tell-all on Britney Spears

After being cast as the villain in Britney Spears’ memoir in October, Justin Timberlake is apparently gearing up to tell his side of the story, as reports claim he is keen to sit down with scoop-seeker extraordinaire, Oprah Winfrey.

Rumour has it the singer wants to do a Meghan and Harry-style tell-all interview to clear up the shocking allegations his ex-girlfriend made in recent book The Woman In Me. Former teenage sweethearts Justin, 43, and Britney, 42, dated for three years, but split after Britney was allegedly unfaithful – a rumour that was fuelled when Justin released his revenge single Cry Me A River.

While they were both incredibly famous around the time of their relationship, no one really knew what went on behind closed doors. That is until Britney’s memoir came out and she alleged she had an abortion during their relationship because Justin felt they were too young to have a baby.

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She also claimed that while she’d once “made out” with a dancer friend, it was only because Justin had been unfaithful. Given the tumultuous time Britney has had, with her 13-year conservatorship only coming to an end in 2021, her legion of fans were quick to jump on these claims and slam Justin.

But last month, Britney appeared to offer an olive branch to her ex, saying, “I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended the people, I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” adding, “I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish. It is so good.”

Truce? Not quite, as a few days later, Justin appeared to respond during a concert in New York, saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f**king nobody”, just before performing Cry Me A River.

Britney quickly proceeded to delete her apology and instead shared a post saying, “Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time? I’m not sorry!”

Another source said of Justin’s rumoured tell-all, “Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and it’s now back on the cards. “He really doesn’t want to do it, but the louder the backlash gets, the more he feels he may have to.”