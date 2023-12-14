Kate Ferdinand’s return to reality TV

She may have her hands full with mum duties having had a baby four months ago, but sources say that Kate Ferdinand is now looking to return to the spotlight.

An insider tells heat we could be about to see the former TOWIE star back on our tellies, as she’s considering offers from producers to turn her hit podcast Blended into a TV show.

The pod series, which aims to change the narrative around blended families, has become hugely successful, with fans loving how Kate, 32, provides such open and honest insight into her life.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand in 2023. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Our source tells us, “She’s had offers before, but it’s never felt quite right. Now, though, Kate’s had the idea of trialling a televised version of her podcast and wants Rio to be a part of it, so they can share their story. He’s a lot more confident with the media and is happy to help Kate to follow her dreams if this is something she wants to do."

But it seems Kate is hesitant about exposing her family – she shares daughter Shae and two-year-old son Cree with Rio, 45, and is also stepmum to Lorenz, 17, Tate, 15, and Tia, 12, who Rio had with late wife Rebecca Ellison – to potential scrutiny from the public.

“She’s nervous about the idea, but Kate is keen to raise even more awareness about non- traditional families and wants to try and make a difference," the source says. "She's passionate about promoting blended families and being seen as a voice for them."

TB to when Kate was on TOWIE

Kate shot to fame when she landed a part on Essex reality series TOWIE, but she quit the show in 2017 in order to spend time with Rio and his three children. She later featured in a documentary that was a far cry from her TOWIE days – 2020’s Rio And Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, an intimate and powerful BBC show looking at how she integrated into the family.

Our source reveals there has been plenty of interest in Blended hitting our screens, with Kate being inundated with some very attractive offers.

“There are a few TV producers she’d love to work with because of other projects they’ve done,” we’re told.