Kim Kardashian SLAMS ‘lying’ and ‘self-serving’ Taylor Swift in furious rant

In his 2016 song Famous, Kanye raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---h famous,” and while Kim released footage that suggested Taylor okayed the lyrics four years ago, the recently leaked clip showed that Kanye never mentioned the line calling her a “b---h”.

Neither Kim and Kanye nor Taylor spoke out about the new footage when it was leaked, although both Kim and the Shake It Off singer made subtle digs at each other by liking social media posts in their defence, but now the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has well and truly broken her silence in a furious Twitter rant.

Addressing her rant at Taylor directly, Kim began, “@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering of millions of real victims are facing right now.

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission...’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b---h’ was used without her permission.

“At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message’. The lie was never about the word b---h, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

Kim went on to deny editing the footage that was released in 2016, adding, “I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

She also defended Kanye’s “right to document his musical journey and process” and claimed Taylor did the same in her recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

“ [ He ] has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him,” she continued.

Ending her thread, Kim promised this would be “the last time I speak on this” because “honestly, nobody cares”.

She added, “Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”