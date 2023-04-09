Why Kim Kardashian wants Pete Davidson back

Even Kim Kardashian agreed that they were a surprising pairing, but a year on from their split, the reality star is reportedly keen to win Pete Davidson back. Now, following Pete’s split from actress Chase Sui Wonders, 27, sources say Kim, 42, is slowly edging her way back into Pete’s life in the hope of a romantic reunion.

“Kim’s reached out to Pete and they’ve been talking a lot now he’s single again,” says an insider close to Kim, who dated the Saturday Night Live star for nine months after meeting when Kim hosted the show in October 2021.

“Taking that next step to reuniting as boyfriend and girlfriend, however, is a process that will take time, but she’s willing to be patient.”

The source continues, “Pete’s flattered – usually he’d dive straight back in and meet up for a booty call, but he’s worried about being sucked back into the dysfunctional machine of her world. He’s been weighing up the pros and cons, and seems to be leaning towards it – even if his friends think it’s not the best idea in the world.

“For Kim, this would be a dream come true. She hates being single and says there’s unfinished business between her and Pete. She feels their relationship was derailed by Kanye’s antics, with his frequent abuse of Pete on social media.”

Luckily for Pete, 29, and Kim – who was recently linked to French footballer Kylian Mbappé – Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 46, seems too caught up in his romance with new “wife” Bianca Censori to pay too much attention to them.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

Our source reveals, “Pete’s saying he wants to take his time and not rush back into the dating scene, but he’s said this many times before. For all of the drama Kim caused him, there’s no doubt he got a big buzz out of being the other half of that mega-couple.