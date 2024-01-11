Can Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy finally make it work?

Love Island’s Laura Anderson and actor Gary Lucy reunited over the festive period to celebrate daughter Bonnie’s first Christmas, letting fans know they’d also rekindled their romance by sharing a cheeky New Year’s kiss on Instagram.

The pair celebrated by donning matching PJs for a cute family snap, but also made time for romance, with Gary, 42, sharing a pic of him smooching Laura, 34, as they welcomed in 2024 together, before having fun on an ice-skating date.

Laura shared a sweet snap of her kissing Gary on NYE to her Instagram stories ©Instagram @lauraanderson1x

Laura met the former Hollyoaks actor on Celebs Go Dating back in 2021, and quickly got pregnant, but they split just a few months later, with Essex-based Gary – who shares four children with ex-wife Natasha Gray – insisting his decision not to move to Scotland was the reason behind their break-up.

The pair then entered a rather public war of words, with Laura sharing a number of cryptic social media posts, including one that read, “Sis, he’s got eight other women trying to fix him. Don’t be part of the construction crew.”

Months later, she told fans that there was no chance of the pair getting back together, revealing that they were “definitely not” on good terms, but would be focusing on co-parenting together. But, despite all the bitterness, they gave their relationship another go ahead of Bonnie’s birth in September, with Laura later confessing, ”We did try before the birth, but it’s not really worked out so far.”

Just last month, Laura opened about co-parenting with Gary, telling Closer magazine that the pair were on “good terms”. She said “I think putting your personal feelings aside and speaking to the person as a friend rather than your ex helps. Bonnie has two parents, and I want her to know that I always put her first.”

With Laura and Bonnie now having moved into Gary’s Essex home, let’s hope this time it’s for keeps.

