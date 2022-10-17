Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu reveals how Love Island producers interfered in scenes

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu really is the gift that keeps on giving.

But in all honesty, we expect nothing less from a newly-crowned Love Island monarch; clothing lines, spin-off shows and tell-all interviews are part of your average reign, if you ask us.

The Love Island 2022 winner – who conquered the show with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti – recently spilled some fresh tea on one of our favourite topics: Love Island producers.

And if you thought Love Island was all producer-led nonsense, it seems you'd be right – at least according to Ekin-Su, who has claimed that producers and editors remove scenes to ensure the show remains as "PG" as possible; aside from the swearing, the 24-hour salon, and the unholy state of the Hideaway, that is.

Yeah, we're confused, too, but it's Ekin-Su, so we'll bite.

According to the Turkish actress, model and influencer, what gets taken out of the show is SO much worse than what is shown every night. Take, her rivalry with bombshell Nathalia Campos, for example...

In a tell-all tea-spilling sesh with The Guardian (in our minds they're actually having afternoon tea), the Love Island winner revealed that THAT strange Bake Off/Rocky pancake moment with rival bombshell Nathalia (who made it clear that she was coming for Davide from day one) was far worse than we saw.

During the chin-wag, the publication claimed the scene was like watching a Bake Off stand-off, except the rival bakers were "completely horrible" to each other. According to the publication, Ekin-Su claims that this wasn't the case, in fact, what we saw was light compared to what really happened between the pair.

Ekin-Su told the publication, "I’m going to change what you’ve just said."

She continued, “They wanted us to be nice, right? There are scenes in that that aren’t shown. I was swearing. I chased her around with a wooden spoon. Actually a spatula. That was real. I was very angry, but it wasn’t shown because it’s a PG show. I’ve got a really fiery side when people annoy me.”

And we thought Paige Thorne was entering her villain era...

Obsessed.

That's the edit, but in terms of actual production, according to Ekin-Su, the only time producers get involved is when Islanders are lounging about doing f-ck all (sounds like a full-time job to us).

She revealed, "The only time the producer would say something is if you’re sitting on a beanbag doing absolutely f-ck all. It’s a show. No one wants to watch someone on a bean bag.”

Following Ekin-Su's Love Island revelations, here's everything you need to know about her pancake nemesis Nathalia...

Who is Nathalia Campos?

How old is Nathalia Campos?

Nathalia is 23 years old.

What does Nathalia Campos do?

Nathalia is a Brazilian content creator.

Why did Nathalia want to go on Love Island now?

Before going into the villa, the influencer admitted, "Everyone is looking for the same thing so [ inside the villa ] you really have the time to focus on that aspect of your life because normally you’re so busy with work.”

How tall is Nathalia?

Many keen Love Island fans have been wondering how tall Nathalia is, seeing as she is at a close height to Davide Sanclimenti, who is 6ft 2. Turns out Nathalia is actually 5ft 11.

What would make Nathalia a good girlfriend?

Nathalia was honest when asked the question and admitted that she is “very caring, always there for my partner, good company.”

Why is Nathalia single?

Content creator Nathalia says, “I have high standards and I like to be treated right. I don’t just take whatever so I think I am single because I haven’t met someone who is wiling to treat me right and the way that I deserve to be treated.”

How would Nathalia’s family and friends describe her?

According to her family and friends, she’s “caring, kind, funny and sassy.”

Is Nathalia competitive and what are her opinions about treading on toes?

Along with her other bombshell peers, Nathalia seems to be competitive, too.

“I am quite competitive and if I was to approach a guy no-one should be shocked or it shouldn’t be surprising, it’s pretty normal given the circumstances.”

Does Nathalia fall in love quickly or is she a slow burner?

She answered, “I fall in love very quickly, I am a Libra, I am always falling in and out of love...or at least I think I am in love.”