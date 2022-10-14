Ekin-Su: ‘Pressure isn’t good for me and Davide’

by heat staff |

In just a few months, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has gone from Love Island winner to modelling her Oh Polly x Ekin-Su collection at New York Fashion Week and seeing her face on billboards in Times Square. And, along with Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti, her ITV2 reality show is set to hit our screens next month, plus she’s also been signed up for Dancing On Ice.

Here, Ekin-Su, 28, opens up about life after Love Island, Davide and overcoming negativity.

Are you used to being recognised yet?

When people recognised me in LA while I was just hiking in the mountains, I knew I was big. The fact people recognised me in another country… I feel like I’m living in a dream.

How was it seeing your Oh Polly billboard in New York?

It was like a dream. My face was on the billboards and my name was up there. It was one of the most mental days of my life. If my life ended today or tomorrow, that memory for me was the one!

I can’t say I don’t read the negative comments, but I just want to be authentic to myself. Not every one is going to find me pretty or an icon, but I don’t want people to love me, I want people to understand me. When it comes to negativity, you have to be strong-minded. If someone says she’s fat or she looks older than her age, so what? At least they’re talking. Bad press is still press. So, keep talking, haters!

It was rumoured that you and Davide have moved in together – is that true?

No, we haven’t moved in together yet and we’re in no rush to do so. We’re both so busy and pressure is never good for us. So, we’ll move in together in our own time.

What can you tell us about your ITV2 reality show, Ekin-Su And Davide: Homecomings?

You’re going to see arguing, cooking and cute family moments.

Any Christmas plans?

I’d love to do Christmas in New York with Davide and our mums. But I think I’ll be working on Christmas Day. You should see my calendar – I need a break! I’m grateful for everything, but I need a day off to read a book or something.

What are your future plans with Oh Polly?

I’m thinking long term. I want to keep releasing quality outfits that any woman of any size and age can wear. Oh Polly

is authentic to me – I’ve been wearing their dresses for years.