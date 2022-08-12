North West to mum Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m moving out!’

by heat |

When your family have based their entire career on getting as much publicity as possible. it can be tricky to stay out of the spotlight - but that's exactly what nine-year-old North West has decided she wants to do.

A source tells heat that the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is fed up with being surrounded by camera crews and dealing with the paparazzi, and is desperate to go and live a quieter life with her dad.

While Kanye is only over the road from Kim in Calabasas, his lifestyle is worlds away from the luxe one that Kardashian family enjoys. Speaking about why he chose to purchase his modest one-storey house, Kanye has said, "My solace comes from seeing my kids," adding that he struggled when his own parents separated.

Despite taking a brief pause from filming their reality TV show, the Kardashians are now back in front of the cameras And while their new Disney+ series focuses mainly on Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, as well as mum Kris, their children regularly appear.

But we're told, North has decided she's had enough – even holding up signs at fashion shows requesting that people stop taking photographs of her.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

heat's insider reveals that North has been proving stubborn in front of the cameras and would rather be out of the picture.

"She takes after Kanye and is not impressed by the reality TV world. Not only does she not want to be photographed, she's stated she no longer wants to be featured in any of the shows. She's even rowed with Kris about it, apparently."

We're told Kanye would probably be delighted to have more contact with North, who he reportedly called "his little muse". Since the divorce he has been outspoken about his daughter's lifestyle and her being in the spotlight, claiming that North was allowed on TikTok "against [ his ] will", and even going so far as to call his kids "boujee and unruly" in his track Easy - the same track that sees him decapitating a papier-mâché model of Kim's then BF Pete Davidson in the music video.

North and Kanye are clearly close, with North often being described as Kanye’s mini-me, and Kim once saying, “North is basically Kanye in girl form.” The two also share a similar taste in fashion, with North borrowing her dad’s bright blue Pastelle jacket for Paris Fashion Week in July – Kanye previously wore the jacket at the 2008 American Music Awards.

And, when it comes to Kim trying to hold on to her firstborn, our insider says she’s relying on that classic parenting tactic: bribery. We’re told, “It’s upsetting for Kim, and it’s why she’s trying to pamper North with all these exciting trips and OTT birthday treats, because she can see that she doesn’t like things the way they are.” We’re not sure all the private jets and lavish birthday parties in the world can win over this girl.