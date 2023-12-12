Pete Wicks: ‘Sam and I are getting 2-4-1 hair transplants’

Pete Wicks, 35, might not be Mr Christmas (he jokes that title goes to best friend, Staying Relevant co-host and I’m A Celeb icon Sam Thompson), but we love him anyway.

Apparently, he’s never received a present he actually wants, so let’s hope Santa does a bit better this year…

Pete ©getty

Did you miss Sam when he was in the jungle?

I didn’t think I would, but I did. He’s the light to my shade. I don’t give him lots of affirmation, because he gets too excited and then starts jumping on me and doing the whole weird, prolonged hugs thing. But I absolutely love the geezer.

You’re starring in The Real Full Monty – were you nervous?

I think I’m the only person who wasn’t too bothered about getting naked, but incredibly bothered about dancing. I cannot dance. But it’s a great show to raise awareness. I also got myself a new best friend in Coleen Nolan. She’s such a strong woman. I fell completely and utterly in love with her.

Your mum was in the front row for the reveal…

I think it was more awkward for her than it was for me. She got slapped around the chops with a bollock.

How are you prepping for Christmas?

I’m not a big fan. It’s a nightmare, especially when it comes to buying presents. I never really get what I want, and I never know what to get people, which is why my Christmas Gift Hint campaign with Argos is so good. I’m taking that pain away from people.

What’s on your list?

Probably a hair transplant. Sam and I could get two for one – he’s going at the back and I’m going at the front.

sam and Pete ©(Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Have you got any New Year’s resolutions?

I absolutely do not, because everyone who sets a New Year’s resolution goes back to being the same prick they were the year before by January third. I hate New Year’s. I imagine I’ll sit at home with the dogs, which is kind of sad. I just can’t be dealing with people singing Auld Lang Syne out of tune in my earhole.

Pete has teamed up with Argos to launch a very special Christmas Gift Hint messaging service to ensure gift-givers are hitting the mark this festive season.