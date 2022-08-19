Siânnise Fudge goes public with new man following Luke Trotman engagement

Siânnise first teased that she was dating someone new earlier this week when she shared a photo of a mystery man resting his head in her lap on her Instagram Stories. She also reposted a cryptic quote which read, “Amidst all the pain and all this growth, you’ll find it was worth it all along,” and captioned the post, “You always end up right where you’re meant to be.” A subtle yet not-so-subtle sign that she’s moved on from Luke if we ever saw one.

Following Siânnise’s soft launch of her mystery new man, his identity has now been revealed after she posted a loved-up mirror selfie of them as they jetted off on holiday and she tagged him in the post.

Siânnise has finally revealed the identity of her new man ©Instagram/Siânnise Fudge

Siânnise’s new boyfriend is called Parris Allen and although not much is known about him at the moment, it’s pretty clear from his social media that he’s big on travelling. His Instagram highlights feature trips to sunny climes such as Mexico, Greece, Malta, Ibiza and, erm, Newquay.

It’s not clear when Siânnise and Parris first began dating, but she first began liking his pictures back in June so they’ve clearly been getting to know each other for the past few months. Parris may have even already met Siânnise's family as she recently shared a picture of them on a train to her hometown Bristol.

Sherlock Holmes has got nothing on us, huns.

This all comes just days after Siânnise’s ex Luke appeared to confirm the rumours that he’s engaged to his new girlfriend Chelsea when she was pictured with a huge ring on her finger at the red carpet premiere for Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Luke and Chelsea’s whirlwind romance began earlier this year, nine months after he split from Siânnise. “It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea,” a source told MailOnline of their relationship. “Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it's not been long, they both know they're the one for each other.”

Siânnise's ex-boyfriend Luke Trotman is now engaged to new girlfriend Chelsea Menna ©Getty

Siânnise was linked to model Chris Beviere back in February when they posted a series of pictures on holiday together, including a snap of him kissing a tipsy-looking Siânnise with the caption, “I win”.

Siânnise has gone public with model Chris Beviere ©Instagram stories/Chris Beviere

However, Siânnise later insisted she was single while taking part in an Instagram Q&A with fans. Responding to a question about whether she had a boyfriend, she replied, "No I don’t have a new boyfriend & I’m currently not dating."

“I can’t control what people post or write about me but what I can control is how I respond. Unless it’s come from my mouth or I have publicly posted/announced something regarding me having a new boyfriend, then I am very much single & I’m content with that right now."

©Instagram

After Siânnise cleared up their relationship status, Chris took to his Instagram story to share a black and white photo of himself posing with a very snazzy watch on display and wrote, "Don't worry I won't be dying my hair pink 🤣." That’s very much shade towards Luke following his recent hair transformations.

After Siânnise cleared up their relationship status, Chris took to his Instagram story to share a black and white photo of himself posing with a very snazzy watch on display and wrote, "Don't worry I won't be dying my hair pink 🤣."

CHECK OUT: which Love Island 2020 couples are still together?

Which Love Island 2020 couples are still together? 2 of 8 Slide 2 of 9 Getty Paige Turley and Finley Tapp - TOGETHER The winners of winter Love Island, Paige and Finn! We are very happy to report that the couple continued to make their relationship work on the outside world - and they're still very much together, after Finn went to stay at Paige's family home during lockdown before they moved into their Manchester love nest. Obviously their relationship has a winning formula.

Getty Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge - SPLIT Luke and Siânnise, who only missed out on winning the title by 1% of the vote, continued to date over a year after they left the villa. In fact, the pair even moved in together and adopted a puppy, but they sadly split in late 2021 and Siânnise confirmed she was single in March 2022.

Getty Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones - SPLIT Unfortunately, these two were not to last - they never even made it official. Lockdown got in the way of their relationship, and Demi claimed that Luke was making 'no effort' with her. However, Luke is now ENGAGED to another Islander - 2019's Lucie Donlan (remember, bev?) and Demi is loved-up with her boyfriend Miami.

Getty Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu - SPLIT After a rollercoaster ride in the villa, Mike found his partner when Priscilla joined the show in Casa Amor. Their romance continued going strong on the outside world until they sparked split rumours last year when they unfollowed each other on social media. The pair have since confirmed they're no longer an item.

Getty Molly Smith and Callum Jones - TOGETHER Shaughna Phillips said she should have never trusted a scaffolder when Callum dumped her for Molly after Casa Amor. But Molly clearly trusts Callum - as they're still together now, having moved into their own home together and welcomed a pet pooch into their family.

Instagram / Nas Majeed Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico - TOGETHER These two - who met in Casa Amor - are also the real deal. They officially became a couple in July last year, and they still post loads of adorable selfies together.

Getty Ched Uzor and Jess Gale - SPLIT Uh oh, this couple weren't destined to be together. The pair isolated separately when the pandemic hit, which obviously put a strain on their relationship. They called it quits in December 2020.

Instagram / Connor Durman Sophie Piper and Connor Durman - SPLIT Sophie and Callum posted this pic together on Valentine's Day 2020 shortly after leaving the villa, but turns out they didn't stay each other's Valentines. The pair never made it official, and their relationship didn't survive lockdown. Both Sophie and Connor now have new partners.

Previous Next

Gallery View Gallery 8 photos 1 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Paige Turley and Finley Tapp - TOGETHER The winners of winter Love Island, Paige and Finn! We are very happy to report that the couple continued to make their relationship work on the outside world - and they're still very much together, after Finn went to stay at Paige's family home during lockdown before they moved into their Manchester love nest. Obviously their relationship has a winning formula.