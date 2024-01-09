Stacey Solomon’s luxury vacation: ‘I deserve this’

For Stacey Solomon, husband Joe Swash and their lucky extended family, the festive period consisted of leaving behind bleak Blighty for the sunnier climes of Jamaica.

The lavish trip – which was a surprise gift from the pair to their nearest and dearest – was documented on Stacey’s Insta, where her 5.8million followers rushed to like and comment on the idyllic snaps. But among the positive comments and New Year’s wishes were also some less favourable opinions regarding mum-of- five Stacey sharing glimpses into her lush Caribbean jaunt.

“I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional,” voiced one follower.

Now, after a defiant Stacey, 34, has said that she is calling 2024 her “f**k it year”, heat’s insider reveals that she no longer wants to hide elements of her life from her ever-growing fanbase.

“Stacey is being kinder to herself – she doesn’t care what people think any more, especially after the fuss about her posting photos from her trip to Jamaica,” says our source.

“It’s a brave move, because she could risk attracting more haters, but Stacey is banking on her fans recognising her for being hard-working and able to treat herself and her family to nice things. She deserves to reap the benefits of all her efforts and she shouldn’t have to apologise for that.”

The insider adds, “She is going to be careful about rubbing people’s faces in it, but she’s no longer hiding the fact that she is reaping the rewards from her various projects and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Sort Your Life Out host – who shares Rex, four, Rose, two, and 11-month-old Belle with Joe, 41, and is also mum to Zach, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships – has often agonised about how much she should share online in fear of backlash from her fanbase, which has skyrocketed since she first found fame as a contestant on The X Factor back in 2008.

But it seems Stacey is manifesting a different attitude in 2024.

In a recent Instagram Story, she wrote “I can honestly say I’m so excited for the new year. I’m calling it the ‘f**k” it’ year because I think the last couple of years, I’ve worried a little too much what others think and it’s held me back… I am definitely sticking to the ‘fudge’ it year for 2024. I feel like I’ve already started. No more worrying about what people say or think. It’s time to live. Those who matter don’t mind, those who mind don’t matter.”

And, after investing in small business Rehab Your Hair last year and securing numerous other brand deals, we are told that the presenter wants to continue on this promising path, but without feeling like she is living a double life online.

Our source says, “Stacey wants to keep on growing her businesses and brand. But the reality of that is that her followers are going to see elements of her life get even more luxurious. She doesn’t want to appear out of touch with her wealth, but at the same time, she doesn’t want to come across as though she is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of her followers.”

heat has previously reported that Stacey was thinking about having another baby in 2024, and fans are already wondering if she and Joe could be adding to their happy brood. “Why do I have another gut feeling there could be a baby on the way?” one speculated.

But with or without another pickle, Stacey is still striving to maintain her relatable social media presence, encapsulating all the highs and lows inside their Essex pad Pickle Cottage.

“She wants to share the real side of their family life and not have any big secrets,” we’re told.

“Despite all her fame and fortune, Stacey wants that authenticity to shine through in the hope that fans will continue following her and supporting her.”