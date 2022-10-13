Amber Gill teases new romance with Love Island star’s ex

We're a little bit obsessed with Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill's love life. Actually, we're a little bit obsessed with Amber Gill, and who could blame us? She's drop-dead gorgeous, a style icon, a party animal, a comical genius on Twitter, and she never - NEVER – minces her world. She'd be the perfect heatworld writer, tbh, but we have a feeling she'd turn that collab down. And we'd love her for that, too ❤️.

Amber has kept us on our toes from the moment she stepped into the villa with the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Maura Higgins, Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart, showing former Islanders how IT IS DONE in a matter of one or two episodes. To this day she remains one of the show's biggest stars.

Naturally, if you win arguably the biggest series of Love Island EVER, heatworld is going to be following your stardom journey pretty closely, and by that we mean your love life. Since winning the show alongside ex Greg O'Shea, Amber has been linked to personal trainer Jon Hosking, footballer Fikayo Tomori and 'secret boyfriend' Rory Calhoun.

Flash forward to a post-COVID world and the year 2022, where former Islanders are free to frolic and fornicate to their hearts content, and Amber is now linked to model, businesswoman and founder of Lick Events, Teddy Edwardes - who just so happens to have a famous Love Island ex.

Oh, and of course she's Love Island gorgeous.

Rumours have been flying that the girls are in the early stages of dating since fans spotted the pair having flirty exchanges on social media.

Earlier this week, Amber tweeted, "I love dating older people. Because realistically at ur big age u need to be the bigger person and mature. I'm just a baby 😡😡."

To which Teddy responded, "🙄".

A little context there – Teddy is eight years older than Amber.

Then on Instagram, a fan asked Teddy, "What's the kindest thing someone's done for you recently?"

To which Teddy responded, "I'm usually the one that does all the kind things but someone got up at the crack of dawn to buy me Arctic Monkeys tickets the other day which was nice 🙃."

Amber later tweeted, "Arctic Monkeys tickets 😍😍😍😍 I'm really that girl xxx."

You don't need to be an expert sleuth to read between those lines. Although neither Amber nor Teddy are yet to confirm the new relationship, we're already hat shopping, and we want them both to know that.

Here's everything you need to know about Teddy Edwardes...

Who is Teddy Edwardes?

Teddy is model, businesswoman, producer and founder of the queer and inclusive Lick Events.

How old is Teddy Edwardes?

Teddy is 33 years old, so eight years older than Amber, who is 25.

Who is Teddy Edwardes' famous Love Island ex?

Teddy is apparently the former flame of Love Island 2018 icon Megan Barton-Hanson, so she clearly has a type: Islanders. We love to see it - we'll take any queer Love Island representation we can get, tbh 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️.

Does Teddy Edwardes host a BBC Three show?

She sure does. Teddy hosts the new BBC Three show, Big Proud Party Agency, a reality series where LGBTQ+ party planners compete to plan epic blow-outs and bring their fabulous queer parties to life.

Hang on, is Teddy Edwardes on Unbreakable?

Yep, Teddy is currently starring on BBC One's Unbreakable which sees celebrity couples put through their paces to prove they're the perfect pair. She appears on the show with her former girlfriend British BMX champion Shanaze Read, although it seems they aren't in fact unbreakable as they're no longer an item.

Does Teddy Edwardes have Instagram and TikTok?

Yep! You can follow this icon on Instagram @teddyedwardes and on TikTok at @teddyedwardes.