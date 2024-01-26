Inside Vicky Pattison’s ‘fairy-tale wedding’

There’s been almost as much build-up for Vicky Pattison’s wedding as for any royal nuptials, but seeing as she is essentially the queen of reality TV, we’ll let her off. Especially now that she and her future husband Ercan Ramadan are in the final stages of planning their lavish ceremony. Last week, Vicky, 36, confirmed that she had officially decided on her wedding dress – or, we should say, dresses – sharing an Instagram post of her rejected looks, and commenting, “I think you guys will be really shocked with the styles I actually have gone with.”

The star – who shot to fame on Geordie Shore back in 2011 – had previously revealed that she was planning multiple outfit changes on her big day, saying, “I’m not just going to have one dress, I’m going to have about four. I feel like I’ve been waiting to meet a man like Ercan for years. I feel so lucky to have met this lovely man and be able to have this fairy-tale wedding. I’m going balls to the wall – expect a lot from my wedding.”

And indeed a lot is expected for Ercan, 30, and Vicky’s big day, after she revealed that her budget had “spiralled out of control” due to her plans to tie the knot abroad. The duo are thought to have settled on Puglia in Italy, after sharing a post of themselves outside the luxury Hotel Ristorante Grotta Palazzese in May 2023, with the caption, “The smug faces of two people who think they’ve just found their wedding venue.” And the wedding itself – thought to be taking place in September or October – isn’t the only part of Vicky and Ercan’s celebrations that will be taking place abroad.

After initially planning a joint “sten”, aka a combined stag do and hen do in Dubai – where the pair got engaged in February 2022, after three years of dating – the I’m A Celeb series 15 winner has booked a trip to Mykonos for a hen do. Vicky and her 13 bridesmaids, closest friends, mum, and maybe even TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, who Vicky has asked to be her flower girl, are jetting to the sunny Greek island to indulge before her big day.

Speaking about her wedding party, Vicky admitted that the number of bridesmaids was extravagant saying, “I’ve asked all my girls from home to be my bridesmaids. I know it’s excessive, but I have 13 mates from home, my best mates from home. My sister is my maid of honour.” She then added, “I do have Pete Wicks as a flower girl. Everyone thinks Pete is such a sourpuss, but I know a different side to Pete, and he is softer than everyone thinks. He’s going to be walking down the aisle throwing petals, he and my best mate Gaz.”

After a ridiculously long list of 150 people at their engagement party back in July 2022, it’s clear that Vicky will be catering for a huge number of guests at the ceremony, with star-studded attendees including Alex and Olivia Bowen, Georgia Kousoulou, and Ferne McCann. But there’s a big question mark over the couple’s pooches, Max and Milo, who Vicky has previously joked about using as ring bearers. We’re not sure they’ll be getting on a plane to Italy.

Knowing how excited fans are for her to finally make it down the aisle – especially after her heartbreak when she called off her wedding to fiancé John Noble in 2018 after pictures emerged of him cosying up to another woman – Vicky has regularly been sharing updates on her Insta. From the invitations getting approved in December, all the way back to their Dubai engagement, we’ve been invested in Vicky and Ercan’s wedding journey from the start. We’re not really sure what we’ll do when it’s all over, to be honest.

