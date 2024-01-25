Victoria Beckham’s freakout over turning 50

Turning 50 is a big milestone for anyone. It’s also a daunting one – especially if you’ve built a career on looking fabulous at all times like Victoria Beckham has. And after helping Sporty Spice celebrate her 50th last week, it’s hit home for Posh that she’s next in line, with sources telling us she’s starting to feel nervous.

An insider close to the star says, “After Mel C celebrated her birthday, it made Vic feel a strange sense of panic. Of course, she’s been told by mates it’s totally normal to feel that way ahead of a milestone like number 50.”

As heat’s previously told you, 2024 is set to be a big year for the Beckhams. As well as Posh’s 50th in April, she and David are also set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in July (fingers crossed he digs out his purple suit). And it seems all these significant occasions are starting to remind Posh that the clock is ticking, with the fashion designer trying to focus her nerves by party planning.

After all, if anyone knows how to throw a good party, it’s the Beckhams. The family love hosting their nearest and dearest at their lavish Cotswolds estate, and in 2020, Brooklyn’s 21st was said to set them back over £100k, with marquees in the grounds, a celeb-filled guest list, and Stormzy performing. But the pressure to get her 50th celebrations just right is adding to Vic’s woes.

“She’s been leaning towards throwing a massive A-list bash, but she’s worried that it might come across as tacky and she should be going more low-key. The last thing she wants is to feel judged on her birthday,” we’re told.

“At the same time, she’s annoyed that she’s approaching 50 and still worrying about what people think. She’s tired of obsessing over what she should do and just wants to forget about it for now. She has been asking David to go on dinner dates and nights out, just so she’s not at home thinking about it.”

As well as the stress of planning her 50th, we’re told the milestone is starting to bring old nerves to the surface for the former Spice Girl, who has often spoken about self-confidence issues. In an interview last year, she said, “I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK,” adding that she had always been “tough” on herself. “Vic has been open about fighting insecurities since her early teens,” says our inside. “Suddenly, the milestone birthday has brought back all those insecurities from the past.”

But it seems David – who doesn’t turn 50 until 2025 – is doing his best to keep her nerves at bay and has suggested that, instead of a blow-out party, they could just celebrate with their immediate family, including kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper Seven, 12, as well as Brooklyn’s wife Nicola.

Our source adds, “David keeps telling her age is just a number, which hasn’t really been helpful. He’s said they can do just something as a family, but she thinks she’ll end up regretting it if she doesn’t throw a big bash. She’s got a party planner, but she’s gone quiet on them because she just can’t face it right now.