Why Victoria Beckham is making up with her frenemies

Victoria Beckham is preparing to enter her fabulous fifties in the next few months – and before she writes any birthday party invites, she’s clearing the air with her past feuds.

Vic, 49, reunited with pal Katie Holmes, 45, in New York last week. The actor was showing her support for the former Spice Girl at the launch of her watch collection launch with Breitling. Both women posed together in chic black outfits, and fans were shocked at the reunion – particularly given their rumoured fallout in the noughties.

Now, an insider tells heat, the mended friendship is all part of Posh’s bigger plan to settle any dramas once and for all. “Vic’s turning 50 in April, and she’s determined to make sure she’s in a good place with everything in her life,” says our source.

Katie and Victoria in 2007 ©Shutterstock/Startraks

“Her beauty business is going from strength to strength, and she and David have never been happier. With all of that, she wanted to make sure the friendships she’s valued over the years were still intact – and her relationship with Katie is one she was uneasy about.”

Tom Cruise befriended footballer David back in the early 2000s after the Beckhams moved to the US when David signed to the LA Galaxy team. Their two A-list wives soon became a force to be reckoned with, with VB slotting seamlessly into the glitterati of Hollywood. Posh quickly found herself among Katie’s star-studded list of close confidantes, but it all fell apart when the star split from Scientologist Tom in 2012, announcing to fans that they were on “different paths.”

Following the split, Katie relocated to New York, and an insider shared at the time, “Katie’s lonely, short of female friends, and really misses Victoria.”

Victoria and Katie recently reunited ©Shutterstock/BFA.com/Matteo Prandoni

Now, our source reveals, “Vic and Katie were so close for a while, and Suri [Katie’s daughter with Tom] was like a little sister to Vic’s older boys. When Katie split from Tom, the friendship just sort of petered out. David made it clear that he was still going to remain close to Tom, so Vic had to, as well. But she did feel guilty, as she knows Katie went through a lot during that divorce.”

And as the former friends repair their bond, we’re told they’ve not been shying away from having some tough chats. “Katie and Vic have connected a few times over the years and spoken about what happened when Katie left Tom,” says the insider.

“Katie had felt that Vic didn’t step up enough and deserted her in her time of need. But they’re working on rebuilding their trust. Vic finds it hard to make friends and open up to new people coming into her circle, but she and Katie have history and know the pressures of women in their world. Vic feels she can be friends with Katie, and David can still be friends with Tom. Vic was so excited when Katie agreed to come to her watch launch, and they loved catching up. She’s spending a lot more time in America due to David’s commitments with Inter Miami, so they’re planning a girly weekend.”

And Katie isn’t the only drama Posh has quashed. All now seems well in the Beckham-Peltz world, as the family gave a full show of support at the premiere of daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz’s new film Lola. VB put any thoughts of a feud behind her and was even spotted whipping out her dance moves to some Spice Girls hits alongside son Brooklyn, 24, and his billionaire-heiress wife during an after-party.