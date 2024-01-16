Victoria Beckham’s warning: ‘Nicola Peltz could ruin our son’s life’

She may seem to spend most of her time being a professional Beckham WAG, but Nicola Peltz is currently preparing to launch herself as a serious film director. And with her directorial debut due to hit screens next month, we’re told Nic is gearing up for a few weeks of serious promo – and husband Brooklyn better fall in line.

Nicola – who has called upcoming project Lola a “five-year labour of love” – has already had a busy start to 2024, having just celebrated her 29th birthday. And quashing any rumours of a past feud, her parents-in-law David and Victoria shared gushing messages and photos to mark the last year of her 20s. The united front was also in full force over Christmas, when Nicola and the entire Beckham family, including Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, all celebrated together.

But with Lola out in early February, we’re told Nicola is now expecting husband Brooklyn, 24, to temporarily park his own career and be a vital part of her PR effort – a move that is very likely to disrupt the harmony.

“Nicola is set in her beliefs that the best way for their marriage to thrive is for them to commit to being together and not be separated by work,” says our source.

“With the release of Lola imminent, these next few months are very important to her, so Brooklyn’s plans will need to take a back seat. He is very valuable for her career, despite her having a big team behind her – most of the reason she is now known is because she’s married to a Beckham, which is a bit of a thorny issue.”

Brooklyn – who has been based in the States since getting hitched in April 2022 – has struggled to find his niche over the years, previously dipping his toe into photography and modelling. More recently, his focus has shifted to the culinary sector, with the wannabe chef taking to Instagram to show off his cooking skills, flaunt products or inspire his followers with recipes.

While some fans have championed his efforts, others have mocked his work in the kitchen, which has seen protective mum Victoria rush to his defence. And with Brooklyn leaning on his mum, 49, and dad David, 48, more than ever now his career is in limbo, we’re told it’s left the couple conflicted over how to guide him.

“Of course, Brooklyn wants to support Nicola, but he’s feeling very lost and is desperate to find his own purpose, too,” we’re told.

“He feels he needs more out of life than just accompanying his wife to press junkets or events. He’s frustrated with where he’s at in regards to his career – he started 2023 with big plans, but it seemed like he was constantly having to put them on pause because of his hectic lifestyle with Nicola. Now, he’s worried that he’s lost that sense of momentum with the chef projects.”

Our source also tells us that David and Victoria are torn over how much advice they can give to Brooklyn. “Vic wants nothing more than to step in and help him with his career – and has the contacts to do so. But she fears it will just cause drama,” we’re told.

“It’s best not to get involved, especially as they don’t want to risk all the hard work they have put into building back up the relationship.”

Above all, David and Victoria are fearful that their eldest son has drawn the short straw when it comes to compromise in his marriage.

Our insider says, “They are advising him to put in the work and are trying to give him practical advice that won’t clash with him being there to support Nicola. But they do worry that Brooklyn’s devotion to making her happy is being taken advantage of – he’s the one having to make the sacrifices and ruining his chance of a career.”