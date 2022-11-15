Wes Nelson sings about ‘b-tch’ ex following split from model girlfriend

It’s been over three years since Wes Nelson rose to fame on the fourth series of Love Island back in 2018 and he’s come a long way since then.

Not only is he a multi-millionaire after investing his earnings in a property empire, but Wes inked a major label record deal last year and has since dropped some major bops like See Nobody and Nice to Meet Ya, both of which reached the UK Top 40 Singles Chart.

His latest release is a single called Three Words and sees him take aim at a former flame and accuse them of lying when they said they loved him.

Although Wes hasn't revealed exactly which of his exes the song is about, he most recently split from model girlfriend Lucciana Beynon - daughter of millionaire tobacco empire heir Travers Beynon - in July.

Wes split from Australian model Lucianna earlier this year ©Instagram

Wes confirmed the split at the time in an interview on Capital Xtra when he said, "There's been a lot that's happened in my life over the past year and a half, including a breakup. That was quite recently."

He added, "Look at me, still shining. Can't keep a good man down. I'm good with breakups. It wasn't like a bad one in that sense.”

But while Wes insisted his split from Lucciana wasn't a bad one, the lyrics in his new single brand his ex a "b * tch".

"Let me be real honest then, I hate the way that you cooped me up and I hated when you gave me shit when I'd see my friends. And I'm hating that, that I fell for someone that I know I can do better than," he sings.

"It's the perfect poker face when you said, 'I love you'. Three words that I'll find it hard to trust again. Three words that left scars. The future fades to past but I'm way too damn sexy to be stressing about the one bitch that went missing."

It's a far cry from his last single, Say Nothing, which Wes previously revealed was dedicated to Lucciana. Although he mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye after high-profile romances with Megan Barton-Hanson and Arabella Chi, Wes revealed he was off the market last when he shared a snippet of the song on Instagram and wrote, “Met my Mrs, wrote a song about it…”

The identity of Wes’ girlfriend was later revealed as 21-year-old model Lucciana, who is originally from Australia but now lives in London.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Wes and Lucciana hit it off straight away. They both have super busy schedules but have made it work.

“Lucciana loves the fact Say Nothing is about her and she’s blown away by how successful he’s been with his music so far – and the hard work he puts in.”

They told The Sun, “Wes can’t believe his luck that he’s bagged someone like Lucciana – she’s incredibly attractive and really fun to be around.

“She super close to her dad Travers and luckily he’s a big fan of Wes’s. They are planning a trip Down Under together soon to see him.”

Wes sung about meeting Lucciana on Say Nothing, which includes the lyrics, “Baby dressed to the nines. She a ten, no, really, really. She wanna slide to the ends. Come see me, see me.”

He added, “Sweet one, I got her name and her number. I been plotting all night to blow her bunda. Hit the lights, I don't wanna Stevie Wonder. It was over by the time she was undеr.”

©Instagram

Sadly though, Wes' romance with Lucianna just wasn't meant to be and they split after eight months.

The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all trace of their relationship from their social media profiles after deciding to part ways.

"Wes has a hugely busy schedule and so does Lucciana. While they did care for each other it became difficult for them to keep that connection so they split," an insider said of their split.

Gallery Love Island series 4 - where are they now? - Slider 1 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures 2 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Pen salesman Jack Fincham won the show in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, the pair coupled up together in the first show and the rest was history. 3 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images After leaving the villa, Jack landed himself a TV show alongside Dani Dyer, appeared on the Celebrity version of Gogglebox and even hosted the NTA red carpet with Dani. After the pair split up in April 2019, Jack has gone on to be involved in a number of sponsorship deals, as well as attending various events. He also recently appeared on The All New Full Monty. 4 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Despite already having some fame (due to her famous dad, Danny Dyer) before entering the villa, Love Island certainly catapulted Dani into the limelight when she won the show with Jack Fincham. 5 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images After leaving the villa, Dani was in demand, landing her own clothing brand with In The Style, appearing on more or less EVERY TV show, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Red Nose Day, and releasing her own book. Following her split from Jack, Dani was accused of 'cheating' with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, after snaps of them kissing emerged. However, the Love Island winner totally denied the rumours. 6 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Despite her turbulent time in the Love Island villa, Scottish beauty Laura Anderson finished in second place with hunky model Paul Knops. 7 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Despite her relationship with Paul not lasting, Laura has kept herself busy and she recently launched her own fitness and lifestyle website called So-LA. Oh, and her Instagram is also filled with clothing deals from various brands. 8 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures He was VERY popular with the ladies when he was a late arrival into the villa (probably due to fact he'd appeared in Britney Spears video), but it was Laura Anderson who he coupled up with finishing in second place. 9 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images After splitting with Laura just weeks after leaving the villa, Paul has continued to work as a model, showing off his good looks on his Instagram page. We wonder if he features in any more of Britney Spears' music videos? 10 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures After coupling up with Josh Denzel on the show, Kaz made it all the way to the final, with many fans wanting the couple to win ahead of Jack and Dani. 11 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Following her split from Josh, Kaz is well and truly living her best life, touring the world on modelling and clothing shoots. Just check out her Instagram to make yourself VERY jealous of her lifestyle. In April 2019 it was announced she's dating Love Island star Theo Campbell! 12 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Despite being very unpopular when she first entered the Love Island villa, Megan was able to turn public perception around, leaving as one of the favourites alongside Wes Nelson. 13 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images She's now a single lady after splitting from Wes, and released one of the best break-up statements of the decade.Megan is now a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, and most recently she took part in ITV's The All New Full Monty. 14 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures It took him a while to settle during his time in the villa, but he eventually seemed smitten when he coupled up with Megan Barton-Hanson, with the pair making it to the final. 15 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Wes was in demand when he left the Love Island villa, landing a spot on Dancing On Ice in January 2019. Despite impressing with his moves (and being linked to his partner Vanessa Bauer following his split from Megan), the star finished in second place.Wes is now living life to the full as a single man, landing clothing deals, attending events and being flown around the world to promote different brands. 16 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Aww, Dr Alex! He stole the nation's hearts when he tried and continued to be pied in the villa, ending in him leaving the show as 'friends' with Alexandra Cane. 17 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Despite this, Dr Alex certainly had the last laugh! After appearing on shows like Lorraine and This Morning to give medical advice, Dr Alex returned to his job at a hospital, saving lives every day!Much to our delight, he's also super loved-up with his girlfriend Amelia Bath. 18 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Despite leaving the villa with surfer girl Laura Crane, things fizzled out very quickly when they returned to the real world. 19 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Jack appeared on Celebs Go Dating earlier in 2019, and despite fans loving his date Kate, nothing materialised between the two. Most recently, Jack has been on holiday to America with his Love Island pals, and he often models for BooHooMAN. 20 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures She was like Marmite on the show, and eventually left the villa with Sam Bird, before their very sour split just months after the show ended. 21 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images After her sour split from Sam Bird, Georgia signed up to Celebs Go Dating (on the same series as Jack Fowler). Despite taking a very handsome man to the final show in Tenerife, nothing seemed to happen after the show. She's now modelling and is involved in a ton of endorsement deals on her Instagram page. 22 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Millionaire Charlie Brake swept Geordie girl Elilie Brown off her feet during his time in the villa, with the pair enjoying a number of luxurious holidays in the months following. 23 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Just months later, Charlie was accused of 'cheating' on Ellie, and he's since been linked to former TOWIE star Ferne McCann and Dan Edgar's ex-girlfriend Amber Davies.In other news, he's still a millionaire. 24 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Following her heartbreak after her romance with Charlie ended, Ellie found comfort in her Love Island besties, including the likes of Zara McDermott, Adam Collard and Kaz Crossley. 25 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images She's now involved in a number of endorsements on her Instagram page, as well as attending events with her co-stars. 26 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures It took her a few weeks, but eventually Samira Mighty seemed to find happiness with late arrival Frankie Foster, with Samira leaving the villa after her man was dumped from the show. 27 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Despite this, just weeks later, Samira dumped Frankie after he was caught cheating on her.Now, Samira is still best friends with a number of her co-stars including Adam Collard and Dani Dyer, and she often posts super sizzling snaps of herself modelling on her Instagram page. 28 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures He was the heartbreak kid at the beginning of the series, gaining the 'player' title, but the public's view of Geordie boy Adam Collard soon changed when he turned smitten with Zara McDermott. 29 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Although they lasted nearly a year, Adam and Zara announced they'd split on Valentine's Day (brutal). The PT has been linked to a number of other woman since, including Harley Brash and Delilah Belle Hamlin, but he appears to be single right now. Adam is keeping himself busy on modelling shoots at stunning destinations across the world, as well as promotional deals and his PT business. 30 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures She was the one girl who seemed to 'tame' Adam when she arrived in the villa, and despite leaving before her beau, Adam and Zara reunited when he left. 31 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Zara is very active on her Instagram page, landing clothing deals with the likes of Missy Empire, AX Paris and Lasula. 32 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Despite having one of the best haircuts to ever grace the Love Island villa, poor old Eyal left the show without finding love. 33 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Don't feel too sorry for him though, as well as THAT snog with Kendall Rae-Knight at the Love Island Christmas reunion, Eyal appeared on Celebs Go Dating and he's now dating American model Delilah Belle Hamlin. Work-wise, Eyal continues to use his handsome face and unreal physique to his advantage, picking up modelling deals left, right and center. 34 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 ITV Pictures Poor old Rosie Williams had her little heart broken by Adam Collard in the villa, resulting in her being dumped from the show far too early. 35 of 35 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images Rosie recently revealed to fans she'd been editing her photos 'too much' after Love Island left her feeling 'rubbish'. However, the former Islander later told fans how she's been working with her family and friends to come up with ideas of how to recreate her Instagram, to bring back the 'sassy' Rosie her fans know.

