Here’s what Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace is doing now

In just a few months our Love Island obsession will deteriorate for a hot sec as our love for Big Brother will have a revival.

Although we are currently caught up in the Love Island 2023 whirlwind of Casa Amor we are also very much aware that the revamped series of the world's most iconic reality show will be back SOON.

There is no denying that Big Brother is the blueprint for all these countless reality TV shows that have appeared on our screens over the past 20 years and one of the most popular series was Big Brother 7.

Making an icon out of the late Nikki Grahame, the seventh series was brimming with unforgettable housemates including Nikki's former nemesis, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace.

Aisleyne ended up coming in third place and since her appearance in the Big Brother house she has kept herself busy by starring in reality TV shows, launching her own fashion range, as well as a fitness app, and also landing a few presenting jobs here and there.

Who is Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace?

Taking part in the seventh series of Big Brother alongside Pete Bennett and Glyn Wise. Aisleyne is a model, reality TV star and influencer.

How old is Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace?

Born 28th December 1978 she is 44 years old and her star sign is a Capricorn. She was 27 years old when she took part in Big Brother 7.

Where is Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace from?

She is from London.

What does Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace do?

Since leaving the Big Brother house Aisleyne has been involved in a whole host of projects. She took part in several other reality TV shows including Celebrity Salon, Judge Rinder, and more recently this year, she participated in The Challenge UK.

Aisleyne also works as an influencer and has partnered up with several different brands including SheIn and Curvy Kate.

She launched her own clothing range in 2008 called Unique by Aisleyne, her own fitness app in 2016 and was a judge in Miss Universe Ireland in 2011.

We weren't kidding when we said she was a busy gal.

When was Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace on Big Brother?

She took part in the seventh series back in 2006 and came in third place. Aisleyne returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 as well as the Big Brother 16 as the 'Time Warp Housemate.'

In both the latter series she wasn't a housemate, but was involved in tasks and was a surprise guest.

What happened when Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace was on Big Brother?

Joining the Big Brother house during the second week, Aisleyne butted heads with BB icon Nikki Grahame and Grace Adams-Short.

The trio had countless arguments but when the show ended Aisleyne and Nikki formed a close friendship and even took part in Celebrity Coach trip together.

Who is Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace dating?

It looks like Aisleyne is currently a single Pringle but she previously dated Mike Tyson, Jack Whitehall and had a dalliance with BB winner Pete Bennett.

Was Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace friends with Amy Winehouse?

The duo were besties up until Amy's death in 2011.

Does Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace have Instagram?

She sure does: @aisleyne1.