Mica Ven’s tasty new TV role revealed seven months after QUITTING Gogglebox

by Brooke Pollock |

We miss seeing Mica Ven and her partner Marcus Luther on our TV screens since their departure from Gogglebox earlier this year. However, it won’t be long until we see Mica again as she's announced not one, but two upcoming telly roles just months after exiting the Channel 4 show.

Most recently, Mica and Marcus revealed they will be appearing on an upcoming episode of The Weakest Link. The news was announced on Instagram when the couple shared a picture of themselves on set and wrote, "Not our ugly mugs on ‘The Weakest Link’ 🤣🙌🏽."

The exact details of the episode are under wraps for now as they added, "Before you ask, we don’t know when it’s gonna be aired😆 but as soon as we know, you’ll know 😄❤️." Obsessed.

The exciting news comes after Mica was revealed as a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef alongside the likes of Luca Bish and Dianne Buswell last month.

To celebrate her participation, Mica posted a smiley snap in her apron in the MasterChef kitchen. In the caption, she wrote, "Guess what Gang…. You can find me in the Masterchef kitchen this year 😆👩🏽‍🍳🙌🏽.”

After she announced the exciting news, Marcus gushed that he was “proud” of Mica in a sweet post. Sharing the same picture as his wife, he wrote, "Really proud of my Big Meesh, looking forward this series of #celebritymasterchef Can’t wait to watch the show hun."

We can’t wait to see what she cooks up when MasterChef returns.

Who is Mica Ven?

She’s a TV personality, best known for appearing on Gogglebox alongside her partner Marcus. She also runs her own hairstyling business and has two daughters, Shuggy and Sachelle, who have previous appeared on Gogglebox too.

When did Mica Ven leave Gogglebox?

Mica and her partner Marcus quite Gogglebox in December 2022. In their announcement, they said that their exit was due to wanting to pursue new opportunities.

"We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us. To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much," they wrote.

After leaving the show, Mica and Marcus were featured on Pointless Celebrities earlier this year.

How old is Mica Ven?

Mica is currently 44 years old. She celebrates her birthday in November.

What is Mica Ven's Instagram?

Her Instagram is @realmandyvee.