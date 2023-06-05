Love Island’s Faye Winter exposes the ‘controversial’ Islander she knew BEFORE the show

by Sarah O'Byrne |

Love Island's Faye Winter is not done airing the dirty laundry from her series of Love Island series seven, and we are loving it.

Faye joined GK Barry on the Saving Grace podcast a couple of weeks ago, and we’re still talking about all the bombs she dropped.

In a game of Say It or Shot It, Grace asked the former Islander, “Who did you hate most from your season of Love Island?”

Faye didn’t hesitate to immediately name her co-star Jake Cornish. Remember Jake? He was coupled up with Liberty Poole and coined the term, “Lib, you’re my girlfriend!”

Well, now Faye has revealed why she never got on with him.

“I didn’t like him. I knew him from before the villa, he actually dated one of my friends,” she explained.

liberty and jake were coupled up ©ITV

“I thought I would give him a chance. I’m one of these girls - I will give you a chance, if someone else hates you I’m not going to hate you because of it. I’m going to be wary, but… yeah, really didn’t like him, and really loved Lib.”

Maybe Faye should have trusted her instincts on that one.

For those of you who don’t remember, Jake rushed to make Liberty (the sweetheart of her season) his girlfriend, and even confessed his love for her. However, the girls weren't 100% convinced and eventually Liberty began to question him too. In a shock twist, the pair split up days before the final and decided to leave the villa together.

Faye and Liberty are still close friends, and were even recently spotted on a girls holiday together, so it makes sense that Faye isn’t Jake’s biggest fan.

While Liberty is the self-confessed ‘Self Love Queen, Boss Babe and Girls Girl’, well, according to her Insta bio, Jake has recently tried his hand at acting.

It looks doubtful that Faye will be attending that opening night.