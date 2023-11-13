How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

The only thing that can possibly feed the Love Island obsession is, yes, you guessed it, more Love Island. Despite a winter and a summer edition of the hit show being our new norm, we will never turn down the chance for more outrageous challenges, adorable first dates, and heart racing nights around the fire-pit. Love Island Games is the latest Love Island spin-off show, and take it from us, you won't want to miss it.

The premise of Love Island Games is so simple but it’s just so good. We see former islanders from Love Island UK, USA, Australia, France, Sweden, and Germany fly out to Fiji for the retreat of a lifetime. The Islanders are there to win the crown, but they also get a another shot at finding love. You'll see familiar faces including Eyal Booker, Maura Higgins, Curtis Pritchard, and many more.

Everyone's fave Maya Jama is back presenting, she’ll be guiding the retuning Islanders through the rollercoaster ride that is Love Island Games. While there’s a lot we can recognise about this new Love Island spin-off, there’s also some pretty big aspects that are different. Specifically, you can’t actually watch Love Island Games on ITV, nor on-demand on ITVX.

Don’t count out your chances just yet though, because there are ways that you can tune in. One of which will require you to have a certain TV subscription. The other will have you taking advantage of a VPN, and both methods are oh so simple.

1. Recommended: ExpressVPN The best VPN to watch Love Island Games Price: £ 5.54 p/m+ go.expressvpn.com View offer Description Don’t want to miss out on Love Island Games? ExpressVPN is our top pick to watch it anywhere in ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, including the UK, US and Australia

Reliably avoids geo-blocks - very good for ITVX

Fast speeds

Easy-to-use app

Excellent privacy features Price: £ 5.54 p/m+ go.expressvpn.com View offer

How to watch Love Island Games with a VPN

Love Island Games is a Peacock exclusive show, and Peacock is a US exclusive streaming service. Wondering how a VPN can help? A VPN makes a website think that you're in a different location. If you're outside of the US, you can use a VPN to connect to a US-based internet server. You can then access Peacock and get in on all the Love Island Games drama.

You have two choices, you can either just pay for a Peacock subscription, or you can take advantage of the 7-day free trials that are available.

A reliable and reputable VPN provider is recommended, as only some VPN providers can successfully and reliably get around geo-lock barriers. Only the best for our Love Island obsessives.

The best VPN service providers have vast amounts of servers across the globe, meaning that the service will be able to reliably connect to countries like the UK and the USA, for glorious, uninterrupted streaming. They're also surprisingly affordable, and many have flexible subscriptions to meet your needs.

Why can’t viewers watch Love Island Games from outside of the US?

Love Island Games can only be watched in the US due to licensing restrictions and distribution rights. This new (ish) spin off series is being aired exclusively in the USA. After they’ve aired, episodes are landing on Peacock, the American on-demand service. A non-US internet connection won't work, as it's geo-blocked. None of this matters though if you have a VPN on your side, in which case you can easily get into Peacock to watch Love Island Games fro cold, rainy England.

Other VPNs to consider:

All prices correct at time of writing.

Are VPNs legal?

Yep, VPNs are legal in most countries around the world, including Europe, the US, Canada and Australia. However, you might risk fines or even imprisonment for using a VPN in a country where it is banned, such as China, North Korea, Iraq, and the UAE.

How to watch Love Island Games without a VPN

The only other way that you can catch up on Love Island games is if you have either a Sky membership or you’re subscribed to NOWTV. These streaming services act as portals where you can access Peacock.

This is technically an easier way of doing it as it saves any VPN faff, but the bottom line is you need to be subscribed to one of the services.

FAQs

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. In English, it's a service that passes your internet connection through servers in other locations and countries. This process means that websites think you are in another place - like North America, Australia or France - when really you’re just sitting curled up on the sofa in Romford.

By making a website think you're somewhere that you're not, you can get around geo-locked content barriers by connecting to a server in the local country. For example, if you’re on holiday in Spain, you can connect to the UK and access All 4 so you can still catch up on all the Made in Chelsea goss. Phew.

And yes - this also means you can connect to the US and access the US catalogues for services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.

As well as getting around geo-block barriers, VPNs are great for hiding your location from websites on a day-to-day basis and keeping your private details from falling into the wrong hands. This is especially important if you regularly use public Wi-Fi. Using a VPN gives you back control over your data.

If you want to learn more about what a VPN is, our sister site What's The Best has all the information you need.

How to use a VPN

Behind the scenes, VPNs are pretty technical. Thankfully, the best VPN brandsmake them super easy to use.

After you've subscribed to a service, download the relevant app, like ExpressVPN, and log in to your account.

Once you're in, you’ll see a list of countries you can connect to. Select the one to connect with, and the app will do the rest. Making this connection can take anywhere from a few seconds to a minute to establish, so pop the kettle on. You might also get a pop-up or notification from your device asking permission to change some internet settings - accept, and the process will resume.

Once the connection has been made, you can use the internet and internet services as you normally would.

A few quirks of using a VPN to look out for…

You might be required to log in to accounts that you're usually automatically logged into.

Your internet speed might be a little slower than usual. It's normal - your internet data is travelling through a server that’s far away, so it takes slightly longer to download and stream content. If your internet connection is unusably slow, you can disconnect from the VPN and try again - this usually fixes it.