Liam Reardon announces UNIQUE new career venture

It's always an exciting day when a Love Island contestant reveals a new job venture and we love it even more when it's something rogue that none of us saw coming.

Taking to his social media account Love Island 2021 winner, Liam Reardon has announced the direction he's heading with his new career and colour us intrigued.

The season seven contestant has been in the news A LOT recently and that is mainly down to the rumour that he is back with ex Millie Court who he won the romance reality show with back in 2021.

Rumours are millie and Liam are back together

As we all wonder whether the couple have truly rekindled their romance, Liam has declared that he has started up his own events entertainment company called Panda Events.

Firstly, love the name because Panda are adorable and secondly, how do we get an invite?

Before he took part in the dating show, Liam was a brick-layer, but like countless other lads and ladies that spent a summer in the villa, Liam left the show with influencer deals being thrown at him left, right and centre.

liam in the beach hut ©ITV

During a Q&A on his Instagram, the Welsh Islander answered his followers questions surrounding his new career and revealed that his first event is all for a good cause.

"This event to raise money for @velindrefundraising and throwing my own party/event is something I've always wanted to do," Liam explained.

"So here we are✌️💃🏽".

How do we go about starting a career that is throwing parties? Because, honestly, sign us up.

Another asked if Liam will be attending the event to which he answered, "Yes I'm going to be there. Running around like a headless chicken most probably✌️".

On seconds thoughts it sounds far too stressful, we will focus on writing about Love Island contestants being animals with missing limbs thanks so much.

liam's announced his new career venture

Liam went on to explain his excitement for the upcoming event and added, "Can't wait for it ✌️Put a lot of hard work in to it can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves on the day."

We imagine it'll be a Love Island reunion. Hopefully he'll invite some of his fellow Islanders and perhaps he might confirm those reunion rumours with Millie. We expect a red carpet hard launch complete with confetti and fireworks.