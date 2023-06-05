This £11 viral ‘glowy’ moisturiser has been spotted in this year’s Love Island villa

It's that time of year again when we are glued to our screens every night at 9 pm for the next eight weeks of recouplings and romance. Love Island is finally back tonight and it's safe to say we're excited to meet the next group of singles ready to experience a summer of love.

As we begin to get excited for the first episode, we couldn't help having a snoop around the villa. We instantly spotted that the iconic dressing room is fully stocked with some of the best beauty products in the business. Once again, Boots are one of this year's Love Island official partners and we can't wait to see what beauty products have been sent to the villa to get the islanders glowing around that iconic firepit.

One product we are not surprised to see amongst all the beauty goodies is the iconic Weleda Skin Food (£11.21). This multi-purpose cream can be used as a moisturiser, skin salve or overnight treatment. However, previous Islanders like Molly-Mae Hague, Olivia Attwood and Mary Bedford were known to use it as a gleamy primer for that undeniable sheen.

It's a no brainer this skincare must-have is ready and waiting for the islanders to get the ultimate glowing skin.

It started with Mary Bedford who discovered that Weleda Skin Food doubles up as the best make-up base when working as a model for Boohoo. She revealed all in a YouTube video, "This is so hydrating, nearly everywhere I work [ as a model ] uses this on me, it must be the best thing to use."

More Love Islanders have since declared their love for the £8 cream, with Chloe Burrows deeming it "bloody brilliant" and Kaz Kamwi telling heat, "the rest of the girls got me into it, I use it as a primer and it's so good. It really hydrates the skin and gives you a glowy, healthy look."

A cheap and cheerful beauty recommendation that will work even more effectively in the winter months? Sold.

The Love Island stars may be quick to discover the brilliance of Weleda Skin Food as a primer, but they are not the first. Oh no. In fact, Love Island runner-up and PLT Creative Director Molly-Mae Hague often raves about the green-coloured tube on her channel.

She told her subscribers, "My make-up artist Holly, well when we're allowed to do make-up, she always uses this on me." She adds, "It's a super, super, thick product and it's quite oily. If you have oily skin I don't know if this will be for you, but your skin feels so so moisturised and hydrated when I use it."

Olivia Attwood and Victoria Beckham have also sworn by Weleda Skin Food. Sorry, but have we just discovered the most in-demand beauty product, EVER?