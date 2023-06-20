Millie Court reveals her genius shaving trick from the Love Island villa

If there's one thing humanity has yet to conquer, it's how to get the perfect shave. Yes, we've all invested in tons of different hair removal products - razors, wax kits, hair removal creams, heck, even a hair removal stone. And yet... have we ever gotten that perfect, razor bump-free finish? Is it just a far-off fantasy dream we made up many moons ago? According to Millie Court... shaving might be easier than we think.

That slightly dramatic introduction means to say that Love Island 2021 winner, Millie Court, may be our skincare-secret-saviour. Previously, she let us in on one product the girls used every day in the villa to achieve luscious lips. Now, well the goddess again has blessed us, mere mortals, with how to tackle shaving.

Our friends over at Grazia recently interviewed Millie as part of their 10 Hot Questions series on TikTok, and she revealed all.

Answering, "which hair removal method do you go for during your time on Love Island, and would you recommend?", Millie says "Do you know what? I have a little trick that I use when I shave to get a very nice, clean bikini line - no shaving rash."

How to get a bikini-rash-free shave, according to Millie Court

She continues, "So, the trick is...

"Wash...and shave... with warm water." "Put on - I use conditioner, so I was using Boots conditioner (in the villa)- put that down there..." "And then as soon as you've shaved, run over with cold water so that your pores close... at the end of the shower." "Then the trick is to put on aloe vera. So I had a big tub of aloe vera and told all the girls about it. You put it on, and it's just like a cooling, soothing product, and didn't have any bikini rash! So that's my little tip for you guys."

How did we not think of this? All those years putting aloe vera gel on our sunburns, it would make perfect sense to put it on after shaving to soothe the skin.

The science backs Millie, as the National Library of Medicine conducted an experiment on the plant in 2019 and concluded that aloe vera is effective in treating a wide variety of wounds; reducing inflammation and promoting healing.

Cue us running to Amazon ASAP (especially during Black Friday...) to grab the good stuff. We've got a pick of the best aloe vera gels to buy on there to revolutionise your shaving game.

What were Millie Court's make-up favourites she took to the villa?

Answering another Hot Question, "What beauty products are you allowed to bring into the villa when you arrive, and what did you bring?", Millie let us on to her favourite make-up products she brought.