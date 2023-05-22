Casa Amor’s Mollie Salmon shows off ‘NEW EYES’ following latest transformation

Undergoing SOME sort of transformation is pretty much a right of passage if you're a non-finalist Islander who failed to find love in the villa. Whether that's a hair transformation, a body transformation, or even a fresh pair of "new eyes" like Love Island's Mollie Salmon; dramatic transformations are part of the Islander package these days, and naturally, we LIVE for every life update.

Saying that, we have to say that Mollie admitting to going and getting herself "new eyes" did catch us a little off guard, so bravo, queen. Our vivid minds went immediately to the literal and we weren't quite ready for that visual on a bleak Monday morning. Of course, the Love Island 2022 star wasn't talking about a new pair of eyeballs, but instead a "new eye shape" after undergoing a treatment with Mono Clinic.

Over the weekend, she shared a mirror selfie of herself showing off the healed results of the popular fox eye lift, captioning the snap, "New eyes 👁️ 💉."

Instagram/mollie_salmon

The Love Island star then shared a video of herself admiring her newly-raised brows, saying, "So this is my new eye shape and I am so obsessed. I'm literally so happy with it."

The reality star and influencer naturally documented her entire fox eye surgery on TikTok over the last week or two, sharing some unreal post-surgery selfies with her cohort of followers.

Looking foxy, Mollie 🦊 ✌️.

Who is Mollie Salmon?

Mollie is a former beauty therapist turned reality star and influencer. She found fame after appearing as Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island 2022 (Season 8).

When was Mollie Salmon on Love Island?

Mollie appeared on Love Island during the summer of 2022. She was in Casa Amor for five days; she was dumped after failing to couple up.

Mollie and jacques together on Love Island 2022 ©ITV

Where is Mollie Salmon from?

Mollie is from Southampton.

How old is Mollie Salmon?

Mollie is believed to be 23 years old.

What happened with Mollie Salmon and George Tasker?

Love Island 2022 bombshells Mollie and George Tasker (who – fun fact – both had dalliances with power couple Ekin-Suand Davide Sanclimenti respectfully) might not have found love in the 2022 villa, but in some bizarre real-life twist - that truly only a TOWIE producer could've come up with – their parents did... with each other.

Yep, their parents married each other last year, meaning that they are officially now step-siblings. The pair often pop up on each other's socials and are said to be good friends.